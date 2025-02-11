Army West Point Picks Up Bolles School’s Michael Gumino For 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Butterfly specialist Michael Gumino will continue his swimming career at the Army West Point starting in the fall of 2026. Gumino is currently a junior at the Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, where he trains with the Bolles School Sharks.

Gumino was a finalist at the 2024 FHSAA Class 1A State Championship (SCY) in November, placing 5th in the 100 fly (50.07). The Bolles School placed 1st overall at the championship. Class 1A consists of Florida’s smallest high schools, many of which are private, yet it also includes some of the fastest, such as Bolles.

In December, Gumino earned his lifetime best in the 100 fly with a time of 49.86 at the Speedo Winter Junior Championship – East. This swim qualified him for the 2025 Futures Championship in Ocala. He also qualified for the Futures Championship in the 200 fly, where he recorded a season-best time of 1:49.29.

Gumino secured his lifetime best in the 200 fly the previous year at the 2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championship – East. After swimming a best time of 1:48.33 in the prelims, he dropped down to 1:47.83 in finals to place 20th overall and qualify for the U.S. Open.

At the 2024 Florida Spring Senior Championships (SCY), Gumino secured lifetime bests in the 200 free (1:41.52), 500 free (4:40.52), and 200 IM (1:57.07). He earned second swims in the 200 fly (1:49.66), taking 7th, and the 100 fly (50.29), where he placed 24th.

Army West Point placed 2nd last season at the 2024 Patriot League Championships, finishing behind the U.S. Naval Academy, which was the same result as the previous year. Gumino could strengthen the butterfly group at Army West Point upon his arrival. With another year left to still improve, his current best time would have qualified for the ‘A’ final at last season’s championship.

Sophomore Riley Groves posted the fastest time for Army West Point last season in the 200 fly (1:45.25), earning 3rd place at the Patriot League Championships. Senior Jack Mowery recorded the second-fastest time (1:46.41), while senior Jackson Pogue held the third-fastest (1:46.90). Groves holds Army West Point’s school record in the event (1:44.25), and both Mowery and Pogue are on the all-time top 10 list.

Gumino will join Brody Chandler, Holden Skidmore, Roy Kwon, Jason Sugihara, Elonzo Santos, Paul Moody, and Hunter Zipperer as part of Army West Point’s 2026 recruiting class. Zipperer (49.72), Sugihara (49.92), and Kwon (49.00) all bring strong times in the 100 fly.

