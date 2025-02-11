Giuliani, Wunsch & Williamson Head Up 2025 Victorian Open Championships Entries

2025 VICTORIAN OPEN LC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, February 14th – Sunday, February 16th

Melbourne Sports Centres (MSAC) Outdoor Pool

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

The 2025 Victorian Open Long Course Championships are slated for this weekend at the Melbourne Sports Centres (MSAC) outdoor pool.

Although not a qualifying competition, this 3-day affair is an important benchmark on the way to the all-important World Championships selection meet, the 2025 Australian Swimming Trials on the calendar for June 16th – June 21st.

Highlighting the domestic entries is 21-year-old Olympian Maximillian Giuliani, set to take on the men’s 100m, 200m 400m and 800m freestyle events.

Giuliani recently changed up training bases, following coach Richard Scarce in his move from Miami to TSS Aquatics. The freestyle ace last competed at the LC Prep Meet in November where he notched a time of 49.84 in the 100m free and 3:57.04 in the 400m free.

Rising 18-year-old Olivia Wunsch is also entered for the Vic Open, set to race the 50m/100m free and 50m/100m fly events.

Carlile’s Wunsch has already competed this year at the South Australian State Open Championships last month. She clocked times of 25.32 in the 50m free, 54.72 in the 100m free and 26.76 in the 50m fly to get her 2025 year started.

The breaststroking discipline will not be void of high-profile athletes, with Aussies Sam Williamson, Matt Wilson, Joshua Yong and Daniel Cave on the men’s side and 15-year-olds Sienna Toohey and Lily Koch on the women’s

Among several notable Aussies is a handful of international stars to help elevate this elite competition.

Japan’s 3-time Olympian Rikako Ikee will spar in the sprint free and fly events while New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt is expected to make six appearances, including in his signature 400m IM.

Key Entries

Iona Anderson

Isabella Boyd

Jack Carr

Daniel Cave

Victoria Catterson (IRL)

Lewis Clareburt (NZL)

Maximillian Giuliani

Rikako Ikee (JPN)

Lee Juho (KOR)

Lily Koch

Hayley Mackinder

Lucas Matzerath (GER)

Inez Miller

William Petric

Matt Wilson

Ai Soma (JPN)

Sienna Toohey

Sam Williamson

Olivia Wunsch

Joshua Yong