New Hampshire’s Yana Quel Commits to Denison for Fall 2020

Yana Quel, who swims for Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover, New Hampshire, has verbally committed to continue her career at D3 Denison University beginning in the fall 2020.

Quel was the runner-up in the 500 free (5:09.01) and finished third in the 100 breast (1:08.11) at the New Hampshire Intercollegiate Athletic Association Division II state meet in March. She also was a part of St. Thomas Aquinas’ runner-up 400 free relay.

In December, Quel was a finalist in the 400 IM at the New England Senior Championships, finishing eighth with a 4:41.18. She also qualified for the 2019 Futures meet, clocking a 4:30.64 in the event at the 2018 NE SSA NE Seniors meet.

Quel finished second in the girls 17-19 500 free (5:08.60) at the New Hampshire Swim Association state meet in March. She then swam the 100 back (1:14.12), 200 back (2:34.65) and 200 fly (2:39.74) at the 2019 MIT Specialty Meet in May.

“I am incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic path at Denison University,” Quel said. “I knew from the minute I walked on campus that I wouldn’t want to spend my college years anywhere else. I am beyond grateful from the support of my coaches, family, and friends. I am looking forward to the next chapter working with great coaches and teammates.”

Top Times (SCY)

500 free – 5:08.60

100 breast – 1:08.11

200 breast – 2:25.94

400 IM – 4:30.64

Quel has swum for Phoenix Swimming as well as the Exeter Swim Team and Seacoast Swimming Association.

Quel’s personal best in the 400 IM would have ranked 28th in all of Division III in 2018-19 and third on the Denison roster, behind juniors Natalie Zaravella (4:19.89) and Erica Hsu (4:24.68).

