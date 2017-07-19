Nebraska HS Kids to Clash with College Athletes at Lincoln Sectionals

2017 LINCOLN SECTIONALS

July 19th-22nd, 2017

Lincoln, NE

Psych sheets

Psych sheets for this weekend’s sectional meet in Lincoln, NE, have been released. Among them are a string of high school talents from the state of Nebraska, in addition to a lot of collegiate swimmers from, most notably, Mizzou and the University of Nebraska.

Among the NE high school stars are Olivia Calegan, Dannie Dilsaver, Liam Bresette, Alana Palmer and Caroline Theil. Calegan, an NC State commit, is the top seed in the 50 and 100 free as well as the 200 breast. She’s also seeded 2nd in the 100 breast. Wisconsin-bound Palmer of Lincoln Select is right there in the free, seeded 2nd in the 100, 3rd in the 50, as well as 4th in the 200. On the boys side is Bresette, an ASU commit, holds top seeds in the 50 free, 100 free, and 800 free.

Meanwhile, Cal commit Dilsaver is the #1 seed in the 400 IM and 200 free, and she’s seeded top 5 in the 100 free, 400 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM. Theil, a Texas A&M commit, is seeded 4th in the 200 breast and 100 fly, and she’s seeded top 10 in the 200 free, 100 back, and 100 breast. Theil’s best event is the 200 IM, where she’s seeded 3rd. Dilsaver, Theil, and Calegan all train with the Greater Nebraska Swim Team.

Mizzou is bringing a pretty sizable squad to the meet. Their men hold the top three seeds in the 200 back, 400 free and the 100 fly, as well as the top 2 seeds in the 200 free, 200 IM 100 back, 100 breast, and 200 fly. Nick Alexander holds top seeds in the 100 back and 200 IM, while Sharli Brady is seeded 1st in the 200 IM and 200 fly. We’ll also get to see some racing from Katharine Ross, who will go head-to-head with Calegan in the breaststrokes and 200 IM, as well as butterflier Erin Metzger-Seymour.

For the University of Nebraska, training with their club team Club Huskers, Kaylyn Flatt is the woman to beat in the 800 free and 1500 free. Katarina Sickle, Carla Gonzalez and Jordan Ehly are additional women to watch from U Nebraska.