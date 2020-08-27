Nebraska Football Players Suing Big Ten, Hoping To Reinstate Football Season

Eight Nebraska football players are suing the Big Ten Conference over its decision to postpone the fall football season to spring.

ESPN reports that eight University of Nebraska Cornhuskers filed the suit on Thursday in Lancaster County District Court in Nebraska. The lawsuit alleges that the conference didn’t follow its own governing documents in deciding to cancel fall seasons.

The controversy seems to revolve around whether the conference actually held a formal vote. On August 10, reports suggested that Big Ten presidents had voted 12-2 in favor of canceling fall football. (Nebraska and Iowa were the two schools reportedly voting to play). But a Big Ten spokesman quickly denied that a vote had been held. The very next day, the decision became official, with the conference announcing it would postpone all fall sports. The conference’s official announcement didn’t include any specifics about an official vote on the matter.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren told ESPN that a vote did take place and the decision would not be revisited. The players lawsuit hopes to declare the conference’s decision invalid and unenforceable. It also seeks damages from the conference, arguing that the postponement hurts the players future football careers.

Nebraska was the Big Ten program most publicly critical of the decision to cancel the fall season. Reports after the decision suggested the school may try to ‘go rogue,’ playing a fall football schedule without the conference’s blessing. But when Warren said that Nebraska couldn’t remain a member of the Big Ten if it defied the cancellation, the school backed down.

The Big Ten’s cancellation of the fall football season was cited as one reason for Iowa cutting four varsity sports last week, including men’s and women’s swimming & diving. Iowa says the fall sport postponement created lost revenue of $100 million.

College football at the FBS level is currently split right down the middle between conferences planning to play the fall season (SEC, ACC, Big 12, Sun Belt, independent Notre Dame) and conferences postponing fall sports (Big Ten, Pac-12, MAC, Mountain West, independents UConn, UMass and New Mexico State).

Meanwhile the AAC and Conference-USA sit in the middle postponing all fall sports except football.