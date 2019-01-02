NCAA Weekly Preview: Which College Meets to Pay Attention To This Week

There are oftentimes too many meets to focus on in one week of the NCAA season. With all of the racing going on across the country this week, zone in on a few big ones that should produce fast swimming, great races, and more intrigue.

The weekly preview is meant to highlight big meets of the week, including any key races to watch, people coming back from injury or time off, or anything else you need to know. Let us know in the comments about other meets we didn’t talk about here, and why we should pay attention to them!

Note that these are just several meets that piqued our interest, and this is not a comprehensive preview for every single meet happening this week.

KENTUCKY V. OHIO STATE V. FLORIDA

Date – 1/4-1/5

Hosts – Florida

Why you should pay attention: Three teams from power conferences will come out of heavy winter training for a big showdown in Gainesville. Different swimmers respond in different ways under hard training — some excel, and some will look like a piano fell on their back.

GEORGIA TECH V. AUBURN

Date – 1/5

Hosts – Auburn

Why you should pay attention: Auburn’s women have looked very good under new head coach Gary Taylor, and while their men are clearly rebuilding, they’ve had some impressive swims for where they’re at. The Georgia Tech men had a remarkable mid-season meet, and could set themselves up for a notable dual meet win here with a strong meet. Caio Pumputis, in particular, has been a revelation for the Yellow Jackets.

ORANGE BOWL SWIM CLASSIC

Date – 1/3

Hosts – Key Largo, FL

Why you should pay attention: Happy 2019! The Orange Bowl Swim Classic will feature zero football, but it will be highlighted by participation from the Michigan Wolverines, both men’s and women’s teams. This will be the 16th annual Orange Bowl Swim Classic. It’s a meet in SCM, which is perhaps the most perplexing distance for American swim fans, but it’ll be the first look at a major D1 team in the new year.

WEST VIRGINIA V. PITT

Date – 1/5

Hosts – Pitt

Why you should pay attention: 200 butterfly. West Virginia, perpetually stuck in Texas’s giant shadow in the Big 12, has two of the strongest 200 butterfliers in the country. Sophomore David Dixon unleashed a then-nation-leading 1:43.81 200 fly in October, while Morgan Bullock ranks in the NCAA’s top 35 this year. Pitt sophomore Blaise Vera recently broke 20.0 in the 50 free for the first time, and he’s looking strong after not competing the second semester of his freshman year.