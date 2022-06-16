NCAA Qualifier Cat Wright to Stay at Alabama for 5th Year

3x NCAA Qualifier Cat Wright has told SwimSwam that she will be swimming at Alabama for a fifth year using her COVID-19 fifth year.

Wright is now the fourth NCAA qualifier to announce their return for a fifth year. Backstroker Rhyan White and distance freestyler Kensey McMahon announced at the beginning of the month, and sprint freestyle Morgan Scott announced earlier this week. This now means that out of the school’s six senior NCAA qualifiers, four will be returning. Those who have not yet announced their decisions are Kalia Antoniou and Morgan Liberto.

Wright qualified for NCAAs her sophomore year as a member of Alabama’s relay before the meet ended up being canceled due to COVID-19. Her junior year she qualified individually and competed in the 200 IM where she finished 34th (1:58.49), the 200 breast where she finished 37th (2:11.02), and the 100 breast where she finished 39th (1:00.63).

This past season, Wright scored 62.5 points at SECs to help Alabama to a third place finish overall as a team. Wright was the team’s fifth highest scorer. At SECs, she finished sixth in the 200 IM (1:56.67), eighth in the 200 breast (2:10.88), and 10th in the 100 breast (59.61). She went on to qualify for NCAAs where she swam in prelims of the 200 IM (1:57.95, 46th), 200 breast (2:11.47, 44th), and 100 breast (1:00.76, 42nd).

Wright’s Collegiate Progression

200 IM 200 breast 100 breast High School 2:01.33 2:15.41 1:03.47 Freshman 2:00.96 2:16.73 1:03.54 Sophomore 1:57.65 2:12.07 N/A Junior 1:57.62 2:10.54 1:00.10 Senior 1:56.54 2:09.15 59.61

Athletes were allowed an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 during the 2020-2021 season. Many athletes took this extra year this season, but the number is expected to fall over the next few years.

The biggest difference between this season’s fifth years and future season’s is the scholarship cap. Women’s swimming is allowed 14 total scholarships per team. This season, 5th year seniors didn’t count toward that cap unless they transferred. In future seasons, 5th year seniors will count against the cap, until the waiver expires. This means that Wright’s scholarship next season will count towards the 14.

This shift in policy for future seasons means that we will likely see fewer swimmers taking advantage of the opportunity.

Wright told SwimSwam that she will be pursuing her master’s in consumer science with a concentration in family financial planning and counseling. She also said that eventually, she wants to be a family financial planner.

Wright’s return means that Alabama will have all four of their highest senior scorers from SECs returning. There Alabama finished only five points behind second-place Kentucky before going on to finish fourth overall as a team at NCAAs. Alabama was also the highest finishing SEC team at NCAAs.