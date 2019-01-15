NBC Sports Network Announces Broadcast Schedule for 2019 US Nationals

It’s officially the year before the Olympics. NBC Sports Network has announced its broadcast schedule for the 2019 Team USA Champions Series, as they’re calling it, which will include the 2019 U.S. Summer Nationals for swimming.

The Champions Series, which will ramp up the focus on the coming Olympics, included competitions in eight Olympic sports. The United States Olympic Committee (USOC) says that the Series ‘will highlight the journey of Team USA athletes leading up to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.’

The 2019 U.S. Summer Nationals are going to be held in Stanford, CA, from July 31 to August 4. Teams have already been selected for the 2019 World Championships, which will run in July, and the Pan Am Games, which will have swimming in August. Thus, the meet is going to be important primarily for junior swimmers as it will be the qualifier for the 2019 World Jr Championships.

All times below are for ET

Swimming

Phillips 66 National Championships

Stanford, Calif. July 31- Aug. 4 NBCSN: July 31, 9-10:30 p.m.; Aug. 1, 9-11 p.m.; Aug. 2, 9-11 p.m.; Aug. 3, 10:30 p.m.-midnight; Aug. 4, 1-2:30 a.m.

NBC: Aug. 3, 2-3 p.m.; Aug. 4, 3-5 p.m.

Olympic Channel: Aug. 3, 9-10:30 p.m., live; Aug. 4, 9-10:30 p.m., live

“The Champions Series is an important initiative to increase Olympic excitement in non-Games years, and to showcase Team USA’s hardworking athletes and the fantastic events put on by our National Governing Bodies,” said Brian Gordon, senior vice president of marketing and media at the USOC. “Our athletes are training and preparing every day in order to compete at the highest level on behalf of the United States, and the Team USA Champions Series, presented by Xfinity, provides fans with a year-round look into the personal lives and competitive journeys of these inspiring athletes.”