Nathan Adrian Raising Money for COVID-19 Relief Fund

In a recent Instagram post, Nathan Adrian has announced that he will be awarding a swimming superfan prize package. Among those getting in on the action are fellow Cal Olympians Ryan Murphy and Natalie Coughlin, along with USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey. The funds raised will go to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s (CDP) Response Fund which is dedicated to supporting “preparedness, containment, response and recovery activities for those affected and for the responders.”

The CDP COVID-19 Response Fund’s main mandate includes supporting healthcare workers, supporting quarantined and especially vulnerable individuals, and supporting hygiene promotion activities.

Nathan Adrian is currently one of USA Swimming’s most experienced athletes, having competed at the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympics picking up a total of 5 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals along the way. In January of 2019, Adrian was diagnosed with testicular cancer and underwent two surgeries in the months following. Adrian made a solid comeback following the surgeries, appearing at both the 2019 World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea and the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

He picked up medals at both of these competitions, helping the US to gold in the mixed 4 x 100 free relays (men’s and mixed) and a silver in the men’s 4 x 100 medley relay in Gwangju. In Lima, he took gold in the 4×100 mixed freestyle and men’s medley relays, and silver in the individual 50 free, 100 free, and men’s 4×100 men’s freestyle relay.

In his post, Adrian also invited his fellow athletes to commit to donating a signed item to the cause. So far, a number of athletes have joined in on the cause to contribute signed items including:

Nathan Adrian – 2008, 2012, and 2016 US Olympian, 5-time gold medalist, 8-time medalist – signed Speedo racing suit

– 2008, 2012, and 2016 US Olympian, 5-time gold medalist, 8-time medalist – signed Speedo racing suit Ryan Murphy – 2016 US Olympian, 3 Time Gold Medalist – signed Speedo racing suit

– 2016 US Olympian, 3 Time Gold Medalist – signed Speedo racing suit Natalie Coughlin – 2004, 2008, 2012 US Olympian, 12 Time Medalist – signed cookbook and Speedo racing suit

– 2004, 2008, 2012 US Olympian, 12 Time Medalist – signed cookbook and Speedo racing suit Maggie Steffens – 2012 & 2016 US Olympian, Water Polo, Two Time Gold Medalist – signed suit or water polo ball

Tom Shields – 2016 US Olympian, Gold Medalist – signed cap

Anthony Barbar – 2016 Lebanese Olympian – signed cap

Tim Hinchey – USA Swimming CEO – round of golf for 2 with Nathan Adrian at the Broadmoor

Additionally, swimming photographers Mike Lewis and Jack Spitser have commited to contributing. Lewis offered up a signed aluminum print, with Spitser putting up a signed print of Ryan Murphy.

CEO of USA Swimming, Tim Hunchey III has thrown in a round of golf for two, with himself and Adrian.