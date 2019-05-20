Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Nathan Adrian Analyzes 1st Meet Back Post-Surgery (Video)

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 50 FREE FINAL

  1. Ali Khalafalla, MVN, 22.05
  2. Robert Howard, BAMA, 22.19
  3. Nathan Adrian, CAL, 22.22

Ali Khalafalla threw down a very impressive 22.05 to win the men’s 50 free, tying the second-fastest swim of his career. His PB stands at 21.97.

Khalafalla moves into a three-way for 16th in the world this year.

Robert Howard finished two one-hundredths off of his best time from last summer’s Nationals in 22.19 for second, and Nathan Adrian had a strong showing of 22.22 for third in his fourth race back after surgery.

Blake Pieroni snagged fourth in 22.53, and his Indiana teammate Zach Apple put up a season-best 22.72 for fifth.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!