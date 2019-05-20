Nathan Adrian Analyzes 1st Meet Back Post-Surgery (Video)

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 50 FREE FINAL

PSS Record: 21.56, Nathan Adrian, 2015

Ali Khalafalla threw down a very impressive 22.05 to win the men’s 50 free, tying the second-fastest swim of his career. His PB stands at 21.97.

Khalafalla moves into a three-way for 16th in the world this year.

Robert Howard finished two one-hundredths off of his best time from last summer’s Nationals in 22.19 for second, and Nathan Adrian had a strong showing of 22.22 for third in his fourth race back after surgery.

Blake Pieroni snagged fourth in 22.53, and his Indiana teammate Zach Apple put up a season-best 22.72 for fifth.