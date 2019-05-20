Nathan Adrian Analyzes 1st Meet Back Post-Surgery (Video)

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES
- Thursday, May 16 – Sunday, May 19, 2019
- Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, Indiana
- Long course meters (LCM) format
- Eastern Time zone
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (Thursday timed finals 4 PM)
- Meet site
- Live Stream:
- Psych sheets
- Live results
- Day 4 Finals Heat Sheet
Reported by James Sutherland.
MEN’S 50 FREE FINAL
- PSS Record: 21.56, Nathan Adrian, 2015
- Ali Khalafalla, MVN, 22.05
- Robert Howard, BAMA, 22.19
- Nathan Adrian, CAL, 22.22
Ali Khalafalla threw down a very impressive 22.05 to win the men’s 50 free, tying the second-fastest swim of his career. His PB stands at 21.97.
Khalafalla moves into a three-way for 16th in the world this year.
Robert Howard finished two one-hundredths off of his best time from last summer’s Nationals in 22.19 for second, and Nathan Adrian had a strong showing of 22.22 for third in his fourth race back after surgery.
Blake Pieroni snagged fourth in 22.53, and his Indiana teammate Zach Apple put up a season-best 22.72 for fifth.
Leave a Reply