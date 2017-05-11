Nate Biondi Sweeps Sprints at CIF Southern Section D3 Championships

CIF Southern Section Division 3 Championships
- Prelims- Wednesday, May 10th
- Finals- Thursday, May 11th
- Riverside Aquatic Complex (Riverside, California)
The 2017 CIF Southern Section Division 3 Championships are now in the books, as the Walnut women emerged victorious with 287 points in a narrow victory over Poly-Pasadena (278 points). On the men’s side, Canyon-Anheim brought home the title with 185 points after a nailbiter against Nipomo (176 points).
Walnut’s 200 free relay put up a highlight swim en route to victory, as the team of Emily Honng (24.40 leadoff), Erin De Andra (25.13), Cara Le (24.04), and Alexis Grant (23.87) combined for a new Division 3 Record of 1:37.44.
Yorba Linda’s Emma Davidson and Sierra Canyon’s Nate Biondi established themselves as the sprint champions. Biondi, a Cal commit, threw down a 20.27 50 free and a 44.70 100 free to bring home both sprint titles as a senior. Davidson took how the crown in both women’s races, putting up a 23.35 in the 50 free and a 50.94 in the 100 free.
JW North’s Javier Bernal narrowly missed the Division 3 Record in the 200 IM. Bernal clocked in at 1:50.17, taking the title by over a second ahead of Yorba Linda’s Nick Ding (1:51.62). With that, he was just 3 tenths shy of Alwin Firmansyah’s record, which was set at a 1:49.71 in 2010.
Additional Event Winners:
- Women’s 200 Medley Relay: Poly-Pasadena, 1:49.20
- Women’s 200 Free: Alexis Grant, Walnut, 1:52.52
- Women’s 200 IM: Emily Honng, Walnut, 2:05.38
- Women’s 100 Fly: Teagan Monroe, Rio Mesa, 55.07
- Women’s 500 Free: Marissa Johnson, Sierra Canyon, 5:04.24
- Women’s 100 Back: Teagan Monroe, Rio Mesa, 55.75
- Women’s 100 Breast: Valdoria Maya, Cerritos, 1:04.45
- Women’s 400 Free Relay: Walnut, 3:33.25
- Men’s 200 Medley Relay: Viewpoint, 1:35.48
- Men’s 200 Free: Wyatt Marsalek, Nipomo, 1:41.91
- Men’s 200 IM: Javier Bernal, JW North, 1:50.17
- Men’s 100 Fly: Nick Ding, Yorba Linda, 49.32
- Men’s 500 Free: Wyatt Marsalek, Nipomo, 4:32.38
- Men’s 200 Free Relay: Temescal Canyon, 1:27.46
- Men’s 100 Back: Calvin Giang, Gabrielino, 50.47
- Men’s 100 Breast: Sean Ward, La Cerna, 56.14
- Men’s 400 Free Relay: Temescal Canyon, 3:12.92
Wow two new PR’s after setting new PR’s 2 months ago. He is definitely only going to Cal because of his pedigree