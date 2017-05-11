Nate Biondi Sweeps Sprints at CIF Southern Section D3 Championships

CIF Southern Section Division 3 Championships

Prelims- Wednesday, May 10th

Finals- Thursday, May 11th

Riverside Aquatic Complex (Riverside, California)

Meet Info

Results

The 2017 CIF Southern Section Division 3 Championships are now in the books, as the Walnut women emerged victorious with 287 points in a narrow victory over Poly-Pasadena (278 points). On the men’s side, Canyon-Anheim brought home the title with 185 points after a nailbiter against Nipomo (176 points).

Walnut’s 200 free relay put up a highlight swim en route to victory, as the team of Emily Honng (24.40 leadoff), Erin De Andra (25.13), Cara Le (24.04), and Alexis Grant (23.87) combined for a new Division 3 Record of 1:37.44.

Yorba Linda’s Emma Davidson and Sierra Canyon’s Nate Biondi established themselves as the sprint champions. Biondi, a Cal commit, threw down a 20.27 50 free and a 44.70 100 free to bring home both sprint titles as a senior. Davidson took how the crown in both women’s races, putting up a 23.35 in the 50 free and a 50.94 in the 100 free.

JW North’s Javier Bernal narrowly missed the Division 3 Record in the 200 IM. Bernal clocked in at 1:50.17, taking the title by over a second ahead of Yorba Linda’s Nick Ding (1:51.62). With that, he was just 3 tenths shy of Alwin Firmansyah’s record, which was set at a 1:49.71 in 2010.

Additional Event Winners: