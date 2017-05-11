Nate Biondi Sweeps Sprints at CIF Southern Section D3 Championships

  1 Lauren Neidigh | May 11th, 2017 | Club, High School, News

CIF Southern Section Division 3 Championships

  • Prelims- Wednesday, May 10th
  • Finals- Thursday, May 11th
  • Riverside Aquatic Complex (Riverside, California)
  • Meet Info
  • Results

The 2017 CIF Southern Section Division 3 Championships are now in the books, as the Walnut women emerged victorious with 287 points in a narrow victory over Poly-Pasadena (278 points). On the men’s side, Canyon-Anheim brought home the title with 185 points after a nailbiter against Nipomo (176 points).

Walnut’s 200 free relay put up a highlight swim en route to victory, as the team of Emily Honng (24.40 leadoff), Erin De Andra (25.13), Cara Le (24.04), and Alexis Grant (23.87) combined for a new Division 3 Record of 1:37.44.

Yorba Linda’s Emma Davidson and Sierra Canyon’s Nate Biondi established themselves as the sprint champions. Biondi, a Cal commit, threw down a 20.27 50 free and a 44.70 100 free to bring home both sprint titles as a senior. Davidson took how the crown in both women’s races, putting up a 23.35 in the 50 free and a 50.94 in the 100 free.

JW North’s Javier Bernal narrowly missed the Division 3 Record in the 200 IM. Bernal clocked in at 1:50.17, taking the title by over a second ahead of Yorba Linda’s Nick Ding (1:51.62). With that, he was just 3 tenths shy of Alwin Firmansyah’s record, which was set at a 1:49.71 in 2010.

Additional Event Winners:

  • Women’s 200 Medley Relay: Poly-Pasadena, 1:49.20
  • Women’s 200 Free: Alexis Grant, Walnut, 1:52.52
  • Women’s 200 IM: Emily Honng, Walnut, 2:05.38
  • Women’s 100 Fly: Teagan Monroe, Rio Mesa, 55.07
  • Women’s 500 Free: Marissa Johnson, Sierra Canyon, 5:04.24
  • Women’s 100 Back: Teagan Monroe, Rio Mesa, 55.75
  • Women’s 100 Breast: Valdoria Maya, Cerritos, 1:04.45
  • Women’s 400 Free Relay: Walnut, 3:33.25
  • Men’s 200 Medley Relay: Viewpoint, 1:35.48
  • Men’s 200 Free: Wyatt Marsalek, Nipomo, 1:41.91
  • Men’s 200 IM: Javier Bernal, JW North, 1:50.17
  • Men’s 100 Fly: Nick Ding, Yorba Linda, 49.32
  • Men’s 500 Free: Wyatt Marsalek, Nipomo, 4:32.38
  • Men’s 200 Free Relay: Temescal Canyon, 1:27.46
  • Men’s 100 Back: Calvin Giang, Gabrielino, 50.47
  • Men’s 100 Breast: Sean Ward, La Cerna, 56.14
  • Men’s 400 Free Relay: Temescal Canyon, 3:12.92

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Nate Biondi Sweeps Sprints at CIF Southern Section D3 Championships"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Uberfan

Wow two new PR’s after setting new PR’s 2 months ago. He is definitely only going to Cal because of his pedigree

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
27 minutes 41 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She's currently working on her Ph.D. in Criminology at Florida State University, but seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren hopes to pursue …

Read More »