Nashville Aquatic Club Breaks 17-18 National Age Group Rec. in 200 Medley Relay

2020 SOUTHERN PREMIER MEET

  • March 6th-8th, 2020
  • Georgia Tech – McAuley Aquatic Center
  • SCY (25y) Pool
  • Results on Meet Mobile “2020 Speedo Southern Premier”

The Nashville Aquatic Club girls have broken their 2nd National Age Group Record in as many days at the 2020 Southern Premier Meet. This time, they opened the Saturday finals session with a record-breaking 200 medley relay with the same foursome that, a day earlier, broke the 17-18 200 free relay record.

The group’s winning time on Saturday in the 200 medley relay was 1:38.98. That broke the SwimMAC Carolina Record of 1:39.40 that was set in 2014 by a relay that included, among others, a leadoff swim from future NCAA Champion and World Record holder: Kathleen Baker.

Comparative Splits:

SwimMAC Carolina Nashville Aquatic Club
2014 2020
Kathleen Baker 24.49 Back 26.11 Lauren Hurt
Caitlin Casazza 28.35 Breast 26.91 Alex Walsh
Elsa Welshofer 23.73 Fly 24.71 Alex Massey
Lauren Rhodes 22.83 Free 21.25 Gretchen Walsh
1:39.40 Total Time 1:38.98

Sisters and US National Team members Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh took the biggest bites out of the record on Saturday.

Both Walsh sisters (Alex in the fall of 2020 and Gretchen in the fall of 2021) are committed to swim at Virginia, while Hurt (2020) is committed to Rice and Massey (2020) is committed to Yale.

The 15-18 record of 1:37.04 that was set by the Nashville Aquatic Club last year remains intact. That relay included the Walsh sisters along with the now-graduated Ella Nelson and Jordan Hurt (twin sister of Lauren).

 

