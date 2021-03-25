Nandor Nemeth Drops 48.1 100 FR, Milak 48.8 in Budapest Prelims

2021 HUNGARIAN SPRING NATIONALS

March 23 – 27

Budapest, Hungary (Danube Arena)

LCM (50m)

Full Meet Results

Thursday Prelims Results

Nandor Nemeth had the swim of the evening in the second-to-last prelims session of the Hungarian Spring Nationals, which is essentially the last meet for swimmers to qualify for the Olympic roster. Further discretion by the coaches can add or drop names pending results from the European Championships this summer.

Nemeth went 48.11 in the 100 free, ahead of Kristof Milak‘s 48.89 and just .03 off of his lifetime best. Nemeth’s 48.08 from December is still the #2 time in the world this season.

Peter Holoda was third in 49.34, while Richard Bohus (49.51), Szebasztian Szabo (49.52) and Dominik Kozma (49.86) were also under 50 seconds. Milak was just about a tenth off of his lifetime best. Four of these men (Nemeth and Milak seem certain) will swim this relay in Tokyo after Hungary finished seventh at 2019 Worlds.

14-year-old Zoltan Bagi swam a 52.29 in the men’s 100 free prelims, placing 26th. Born in 2007, he only just turned 14. For context, his time would rank ninth in American 13-14 history.

In the men’s 400 IM, Peter Bernek and David Verraszto dueled to the finish, both hitting 4:12s. Bernek won in 4:12.60, just ahead of Verraszto’s 4:12.98. That’s a lifetime best for Bernek by two-tenths.

Katinka Hosszu breezed to another top result, this time in the 400 IM prelims. The World Record-holder was well off of her best, going 4:41.89, good for the top time by over a second.

Hosszu was way off in the 200 back, a few events later, going 2:15.34 for sixth overall. The top swimmer there was 100 back winner Katalin Burian, who swam a strong 2:08.20. 2002-born Eszter Szabo-Feltothy was second in 2:10.49, while 2004-born Reka Nyiradi was third in a new best of 2:11.44.

OTHER NOTABLE FINISHES