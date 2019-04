Nacional Argentino, día 3: se suman dos nuevos clasificados a Lima 2019

Matt Grevers One of 8 National Record Breakers on Day 2 of USMS Nationals 4-time Olympic gold medalist Matt Grevers was responsible for 1 of 8 National Records broken on Friday at the USMS National Championships.

South Africa’s Roland Schoeman Breaks 23 in the 50 Free at 38 Years Old Schoeman was a member of the South African Olympic team for four straight Games from 2000 to 2012.

2019 TYR Derby Pro Meet: 50 Free Shoot-Out Live Recap Margo Geer will battle with seven other women, including Olympians Mallory Comerford and Farida Osman, through three rounds of the 50 free this evening in Louisville.

Pikiner Nabs Her 3rd Win of the Meet on Day 4 of Ukraine Swimming Champs Irina Pikiner, who swept the women’s sprint freestyles earlier in the meet, picked up another win with a 27.67 in the 50 fly as she clipped Anastasia Manakov (27.71) at the finish.

Freestyler Brendan Peacock Verbally Commits to In-state Gators Brendan Peacock, a miler from Fort Myers, Florida, will remain in state to swim for the University of Florida beginning in the fall of 2020.

Austrians Knock Down 4 National Records On Night 1 of Graz Trophy An impressive 4 Austrian National Records were wiped out on night 1 of the 2019 Graz Trophy.