Matt Grevers One of 8 National Record Breakers on Day 2 of USMS Nationals

2019 USMS SPRING NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

4-time US Olympic gold medalist Matt Grevers swam his first race of the 2019 U.S. Masters Swimming Spring National Championships, and in the process joined 7 other National Record Breakers on Friday.

The 34-year old Grevers swam a 21.37, which broke his own USMS record of 21.51 that he set in 2015 on a relay leadoff.

His was the fastest swim of the day, followed by Kaspar Raigla in his own age group, who swam 22.79. Former Stanford swimmer Andrew Saeta was the 3rd-fastest overall with a 22.92 in the 25-29 age group.

Other Day 2 National Records: