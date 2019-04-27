Matt Grevers One of 8 National Record Breakers on Day 2 of USMS Nationals

2019 USMS SPRING NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- April 25-28, 2019
- Mesa, Arizona
- SCY (25y)
4-time US Olympic gold medalist Matt Grevers swam his first race of the 2019 U.S. Masters Swimming Spring National Championships, and in the process joined 7 other National Record Breakers on Friday.
The 34-year old Grevers swam a 21.37, which broke his own USMS record of 21.51 that he set in 2015 on a relay leadoff.
His was the fastest swim of the day, followed by Kaspar Raigla in his own age group, who swam 22.79. Former Stanford swimmer Andrew Saeta was the 3rd-fastest overall with a 22.92 in the 25-29 age group.
Other Day 2 National Records:
- Andrew Appleby of New Albany Aquatics broke the 18-24 record in the men’s 100 IM, swimming 48.96. The swim broke the old record of 49.23 that was set by Lucas Bureau in 2018. Appleby won 3 races on the day, also topping the 100 free in 44.34 and the 50 back in 22.49.
- Carlo Travaini of the Mission Viejo Nadadores broke the National Record in the 55-59 record, swimming 55.09. That broke the 2016 record set by Steve Wood in 55.85. He also won the 200 breaststroke in 2:07.80.
- Rick Colella of Puget Sound Masters won the men’s 65-69 100 IM in a new National Record of 57.37. His was the old record in 57.45. He also won the 100 free in 52.37. He has 6 individual entries at the meet, including the 100 breaststroke. He was the 1976 Olympic bronze medalist in the 200 breaststroke, but isn’t swimming that event this week.
- Margaret Toppel of Oregon Masters won the women’s 70-74 100 free in 1:06.03. That not only won the race by almost 3 seconds, but broke Diann Uustal’s 2017 National Record of 1:06.41. That was one of 3 event wins for her on Friday.
- Richard Burns of Tamalpais Aquatic Masters won the men’s 75-79 50 backstroke in 30.90. The old record belonged to him in 31.47. He also won the 100 free in 58.87 – just .21 seconds away from David Radcliff’s National Record.
- Daniela Barnea of Stanford Masters won the 75-79 200 fly in 3:36.66. That’s more than 5 seconds faster than the old record of 3:41.89 that was set in 2000 by Lois Kivi Nochman.
- The Arizona Masters Swim Club Inc mixed 85+ 200 freestyle relay swam a 3:18.65. That knocked almost 8 sesconds off the old record of 3:26.63 that was set by the Florida Aquatic Combined Team in 2015.
