Macarena Ceballos Wins 4th & 5th Races of Argentina Nationals

2019 ARGENTINA NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

April 24th-27th, 2019

CENARD, Buenos Aires, Argentina

LCM (50m)

Live Results

Macarena Ceballos won 2 more events on the third day of the 2019 Argentina Swimming Championships. That lifts her to a total of 5 wins so more.

The 24-year old won the 50 back in 30.98 and the 200 breaststroke in 2:34.27. In the latter of those events, which is one of her primary races, Ceballos was 9 seconds short of her best time. While primarily a breaststroker, Ceballos has won a variety of events, though none of them in particularly fast times. She also won the 50 fly, 100 fly, and 50 breaststroke earlier in the meet.

Other Day 3 Winners: