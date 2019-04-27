Macarena Ceballos Wins 4th & 5th Races of Argentina Nationals

2019 ARGENTINA NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- April 24th-27th, 2019
- CENARD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- LCM (50m)
- Live Results
Macarena Ceballos won 2 more events on the third day of the 2019 Argentina Swimming Championships. That lifts her to a total of 5 wins so more.
The 24-year old won the 50 back in 30.98 and the 200 breaststroke in 2:34.27. In the latter of those events, which is one of her primary races, Ceballos was 9 seconds short of her best time. While primarily a breaststroker, Ceballos has won a variety of events, though none of them in particularly fast times. She also won the 50 fly, 100 fly, and 50 breaststroke earlier in the meet.
Other Day 3 Winners:
- After his National Record in the 50 fly, Roberto Strelkov added a win in the men’s 100 fly. This time, he swam a 54.28 to beat out Nicolas Deferrari, who was 2nd in 54.66.
- Virginia Martin Bardach won her 4th race of the meet when she touched 1st in the 200 free in 2:03.77. Kristel Kobrich of Chile was 2nd in 2:06.39.
- Martin Miguel Carrizo Yunges won the men’s 1500 free in 15:38.03 – a Pan American Games “A” time. She also won the 200 IM, tied Ceballos in the 100 fly, and the 400 IM earlier in the meet.
- Brazilian Brandonn Almeida won the men’s 200 IM 2:04.88. That was faster than the Argentina National Record in the race. He was followed by 20-year old Santiago Bergliaffa, who took 2nd in 2:05.79. That breaks his own National Junior Record that was set at this meet last year. That 1-2 finish for Club Municipalidad de Cordoba pulled them within 7.5 points of Sagvb for the overall team lead. The two teams ended the day separated by just 5.5 points.
