Multiple School Records Fall As North Texas Dominates Sam Freas Invite

2022 Sam Freas Invite

Saturday, September 24, 2022

Edmond, Oklahoma

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

Courtesy: North Texas Athletics

EDMOND, Okla. – The UNT swim team kicked off its competitive season on Saturday evening at the Sam Freas Invite, hosted by Oklahoma Christian, and came home with several meet records after a dominant showing.

UNT won all but three events, and the team set seven new meet records along the way beginning with the first race of the day – the 200 medley relay.

The team of Diana Kolb , Laura Mazzotta , Shaena McCloud and Cierra Scully finished in 1:47.88 to set a new record, while Kolb, Mazzotta and McCloud all went on to set new meet records in individual events, as well.

Kolb set new benchmarks in the the 100 backstroke (57.32) and 200 backstroke (2:05.87), while McCloud set a new 50 freestyle record with a 24.39, and Mazzotta set a new record in the 200 breaststroke in 2:23.08.

London Farris set a new record in the 100 freestyle in 53.70, and Tram Nguyen set a new 100 IM record with a 1:00.38.

“Overall, I was pleased with the way our swimmers handled this first opportunity to put together a lineup in a meet,” UNT head coach Brittany Roth said. “We’ve been attacking this first month of training, and we had some really good points of execution throughout the meet. This was a great learning opportunity, and a great first step to build from as we move forward into the season.”

The Mean Green will host the Green/White intrasquad meet, with diving set for Friday at 1 p.m., and swimming set for Saturday at 9 a.m.

Courtesy: Oklahoma Christian Athletics

Edmond, Okla. – Oklahoma Christian hosted their annual event, the Sam Freas Invite, yesterday at Mitch Park in Edmond, and they broke thirteen meet records in the twenty-six event meet.

The meet is a special invite and they do not keep official scores, but the Eagles would have won the men’s and women’s meet. The meet featured D1 North Texas and fellow DII teams in the University of Texas Permian Basin and Nebraska Kearney, and DII/NAIA teams in the University of St. Mary, University of the Ozarks, and Williams Baptist.

The Eagles’ first record of the night came in the men’s 200-yard medley relay, with the relay team of Noah Rabb, JT Amrein, Victor Rosado , and Dereck Montgomery , with a time of 1:30.99. Montgomery also set a new meet record in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 20.61.

In the women’s 200-yard freestyle, Laura Byars set the meet record with a time of 1:56.01. And Reese McIlroy broke the men’s 100-yard backstroke record with a time of 51.27.

JT Amrein did was does best, breaking records and winning events, by setting a new record in the men’s 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 54:90. And fellow sophomore Victor Rosado broke the record in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:50.07. Rosado also set a new record in the meet wih a time 49.37 in the men’s 100-yard butterfly.

Amrein also broke the meet record in the men’s 100-yard IM with a time of 50.38.

Freshman, Kara Boemio broke the record in the women’s 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:08.14. And another freshman in the earlier mentioned Noah Rabb, broke another record in the men’s 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:52.66.

Caleb Musser set a new meet record in the men’s 100-yard freestyle with a time of 46.43.

And the OC men’s and women’s 200-yard freestyle team’s broke the meet record in the final event of the Sam Freas Invite, with times of 1:22.92 and 1:36.98 respectively.

Oklahoma Christian’s next meet is at 4 p.m. at Ouachita Baptist, on October 7th.