Morozov Rocks 21.9 to Win 50 Free on Day 2 of Speedo Grand Challenge

2017 SPEEDO GRAND CHALLENGE

Friday, May 26th – Sunday, May 28th

50-Meter Course

William Woollett Junior Aquatics Center Pool (Irvine, CA)

The 2017 Speedo Grand Challenge continued on Saturday in Irvine, California with day 2 finals. Swimmers gathered to compete in the women’s 200 free, 400 IM, 100 fly, and 200 back, as well as the men’s 50 free, 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 back, and 400 free. Read on for highlights from today’s finals session.

Trojan Swim Club’s Vlad Morozov, a former NCAA champion for USC, got the ball rolling with a speedy 50 free. It’s not often we see a swimmer dominate the 50 free by close to a full second, but Morozov did just that at this meet. His 21.91 was good for gold, as he finished 8 tenths ahead of club teammate Cristian Quintero (22.71).

After taking 2nd in the 50 free, Quintero picked up another victory for the Trojans at the end of the session, showing off his range with a victory in the 400 free. He led the race from start to finish, touching in 3:55.68 ahead of Cal’s Nick Norman (3:57.32).

Auburn got a pair of wins on day 2 courtesy of butterflier Luis Martinez and distance free/IMer Ashley Neidigh. In the men’s 100 fly, Martinez chased down USC’s Dylan Carter on the final 50, winning in 52.85 to Carter’s 53.59. Neidigh, on the other hand, took her title in the women’s 400 IM, where she clocked a 4:48.17 after running down USC’s Riley Scott (4:49.24) on the freestyle leg.

The Cal Golden Bears also brought in a pair of wins on night 2. After winning the 400 free last night, Katie McLaughlin completed her middle distance free sweep tonight, putting up a 1:59.63 in the 200 free to beat teammate Amy Bilquist (2:00.52). Later in the session, Bilquist bounced back, giving the Bears another win with her 2:12.56 in the 200 back.

Texas A&M’s Brock Bonetti won his 2nd gold of the meet, this time landing on top of the men’s 200 back podium. Bonetti, who topped the 200 IM last night, cranked out a 2:01.26 to get the job done tonight. That was a new personal best for him as he shaved nearly 2 tenths off the 2:01.43 he did in April.

Additional Event Winners:

Editor’s Note: Auburn’s Ashley Neidigh is the sister of author Lauren Neidigh.