Funk, Smith Cruise To 200 Breast Victories On Day 2 Of Mel Zajac

2017 MEL ZAJAC JR. INTERNATIONAL

Day 2 of the Mel Zajac Jr. International wrapped up tonight, with plenty of exciting races taking place. The meet features many of Canada’s best, including some of their World Championship squad, along with the U.S. Junior team that has performed well so far.

The 200 breaststroke was the last individual event of the night, and there were two very notable names at the top of the podium.

As she predicted, Kierra Smith came away with a win in the women’s 200 breast, and a decisive one at that. Smith clocked an impressive 2:25.25, less than a second off her season best of 2:24.36 that ranks 12th in the world. Coming in over six seconds back for 2nd was Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson in 2:31.59.

In the men’s race it was all Richard Funk, as he knocked over five and a half seconds off from the morning to coast to victory in 2:15.41. AJ Bornstein, part of the US junior team, held off Canadian junior Jaren Lefranc for 2nd in 2:18.65. Lerfranc closed faster than anyone over the final 50 (34.91) and took 3rd in 2:18.90.

The men’s 50 free featured a battle between Canadian Olympian Yuri Kisil and US Olympic Trials finalist Dillon Virva. Kisil got to the wall 1st in 22.69, with Virva 2nd in 22.85. Kyle Robrock from the University of Denver took 3rd in 23.10. In the women’s event American junior Katherine Douglass cleared the field easily in 25.56, followed by Robrock’s German teammate Johanna Roas (26.04).

Roas also picked up a victory in the 50 back, beating out UBC’s Ingrid Wilm, 28.58 to 28.75. The men’s event saw Tim Zeng (25.74) take the win over Robrock (26.10). Zeng won the event at the Canadian Trials in April.

The women’s 200 IM was arguably the most exciting race of the night, with Island Swimming’s Sarah Darcel emerging in 2:15.27. Darcel, who swam three finals on the night, was run down by Kelsey Wog on the breaststroke leg before holding her off in the freestyle. Wog touched 2nd in 2:15.63, and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Hilary Caldwell took 3rd in 2:16.62 after leading at the 100m mark.

Tristan Cote and Kieran Smith renewed acquaintances in the men’s 400 free after an epic fight in last night’s 400 IM, with Cote once again coming out on top in 3:55.34. Smith was 2nd in 3:57.67, but went onto to win gold in the session a bit later in the 200 IM (2:02.75) over US junior teammate Sam Iida (2:03.16).

Also winning tonight were Canadian Trials champions Mackenzie Padington in the women’s 400 free (4:11.10) and Josiah Binnema in the men’s 100 fly (53.95). The event that got us all started, the women’s 100 fly, was another Canada vs US showdown, with Canada’s Maggie MacNeil (59.54) over the US’ Dakota Luther (1:00.00).