Monmouth College Coach Tom Burek Dies of COVID-19

Tom Burek, who had served as the head swim coach and aquatics director of Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois since 2013, died of COVID-19 on Saturday, December 12th. He was 62.

Burek was the second longest-serving head coach in the program’s history. Prior to becoming head coach, he served as the team’s assistant coach for two seasons. He also served as the assistant water polo coach for the school, the only Division III water polo team not located on the east or west coast.

While serving as the program’s head coach, Burek led the Scots to twelve individual Midwest Conference titles, sending athletes to the Division III Swimming and Diving National Championships on four different occasions. Under his tutelage swimmers reset 37 different men’s and women’s team records.

Monmouth College President Clarence R. Wyatt said:

“Everyone in the Monmouth College family is broken-hearted at the passing of our good friend and colleague Tom Burek. Tom’s work as a swim coach, both at the college and in the community, touched so many lives in such a positive way. Tom always sought to lift others up. A profoundly good person has left us far too soon.”

Last season Burek led his team to three conference titles, with Preston Bocchi winning the 50 free and 100 back and Kyle Jones winning the 100 breast. Bocchi was honored as the conference’s swimmer of the year in 2020.

Prior to taking over at Monmouth, Burek served as a member of the Illinois State Police for 23 years. At the time of his retirement, he had reached the rank of master sergeant.

Burek began his coaching career in Peoria, Illinois during the 1980’s. While there, he served as the head coach of both the Willow Knolls Country Club and the Peoria YMCA Swim Team. Under his coaching, he took multiple teams to compete at the YMCA nationals meet.

Our hearts are saddened with the news Swimming & Diving Coach Tom Burek succumbed to COVID-19 Saturday afternoon. Arraignments are pending. #RollScots #GoggleUp https://t.co/34FeDsRh6V — Monmouth Athletics (@MCFightingScots) December 13, 2020

Originally started to help support Burek during his hospitalization due to the virus, an online store to support his family during this time has been set up.