Kenyon Swimmer Marcus Hong Hits 100 FR & 50 FL Bests at Lake Erie Champs

2020 Lake Erie Winter Championship

December 11-13, 2020

Geneva, OH

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Results on MeetMobile, search “2020 Lake Erie Winter Championship”

Kenyon swimmer Marcus Hong broke a two-week old personal best in the 50 free yesterday, and returned to action today, dropping time in the 100 free and 50 fly. In the 100 free, Hong posted a 45.34, shedding a healthy .42 seconds from his previous best of 45.76, which was swum last year. Hong went on to improve his official 50 fly time by 1.52 seconds, touching in 21.72. Notably, Hong swam a personal best in the 100 fly earlier at this meet (47.93), where he split 22.25 on the first 50.

Marcus’ younger brother Tyler Hong continued to have a good meet. Tyler swam a personal best in the 200 back tonight, finishing in 1:46.09. The Princeton recruit went after the race aggressively, splitting 24.07 on the first 50, and 26.25 on the 2nd for a 50.32 split on the first 100. He faded a little down the stretch, splitting 27.46 and 28.31 on the last two 50s, but was still able to get his hand on the wall .32 seconds faster than his previous best.

Harvard swimmer Felicia Pasadyn won a couple more events today. Pasadyn kicked things off on Sunday with a 2:00.11 to win the women’s 200 fly. The swim came in well off her personal best of 1:56.86, which she swam in December of last year. Pasadyn went on to post a 50.82 in the 100 free, which was also off her personal best of 49.27, which she swam at the 2020 Ivy League Championships. In her final event of the meet, Pasadyn swam a 1:55.27 to win the women’s 200 back. Pasadyn has a lifetime best of 1:52.56, which was also from the 2020 Ivy League Championships.

Unattached 16-year-old Alexander Cimera had a massive 1.49 second drop in the 100 free, clocking a 45.90. Cimera entered the meet with a personal best of 47.39 from last year. After swimming a new best 21.21 in the 50 yesterday, Cimera got out to a 22.19 on the first 50 of the 100 today.

Lake Eire Silver Dolphins 17-year-old Michael Butler broke 16:00 for the first time in the men’s 1650, posting a 15:59.11. Teammate David Bocci, also 17, dropped neraly 2 seconds in the 200 fly, swimming a 1:50.05.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS: