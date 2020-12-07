MO Winter Champs Day 3: 3 Swimmers Land on All-Time Top 100 Lists

MISSOURI 18 & UNDER WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

December 4-6, 2020

Lee’s Summit R7 Aquatic Center, Lee Summit, Missouri

SCY (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: 2020 18 & Under Winter Championships, or search “Lee Summit”

After winning the 200 breast on Day 1 and posting a top 100 time in that event, Springfield Aquatics’ Aubree Brouwer continued to impress on the third and final day of the Missouri 18 & Under Winter Championships in Lee Summit on Sunday. In the final session, Brouwer was one of three swimmers to put up a top 100 age-group time. In the 100 breast, the NC State commit won her second race, topping the field by over a second, and posting a personal best time of 1:00.68. That time lands her at #32 all-time among 15-16 girls in that event, tying former Stanford swimmer Katie Olsen.

Also hitting a top 100 time for the 15-16 age group was Inspire Swim Team’s Nate Germonprez, who had another massive time drop. Germonprez, winner of the 200 IM on Friday, swam a 1:45.14 to win the 200 back on Sunday. That time chopped off over 4 seconds from his entry time of 1:49.69. It also slots him in at #43 all-time for 15-16 boys in that event.

Germonprez was also victorious in the 200 free, taking the top spot with a time of 1:37.91. He was the only swimmer in the final to break 1:40.

Another swimmer who made history tonight was Inspire’s Luke Barr, the #10 recruit in the class of 2021 and an Indiana commit. Barr won the 100 breast in 52.81, over three seconds ahead of the next competitor. That time ranks Barr 26th all-time for 17-18 boys in the 100 breast, in a tie with 2017 World Championships finalist Nic Fink.

Brouwer’s teammate Kate McCarville, a Tennesse commit, also had a strong third day, picking up 2 more wins on Sunday after already winning the 200 IM, 200 fly and 400 IM at this meet. McCarville added wins in the 100 fly (53.62) and 200 free (1:47.61). Both times were personal bests.

Other Day 3 Highlights