Mityukov Captures 4th Gold To Close Out 56th Geneva Challenge

56ÈME CHALLENGE INTERNATIONAL DE GENÈVE (SUI)

The 56th Geneva Challenge wrapped up from Centre Sportif des Vernets yesterday with Roman Mityukov topping the podium once again.

After having already reaped golds across the 50m free, 100m free and 200m back, 22-year-old Mityukov snagged the top spot in the 100m back to conclude his meet.

Hitting a time of 54.85, Mityukov came within striking distance of his season-best. That mark remains at the 54.57 logged in France last month to render the Swissman 9th in the world rankings on the season.

Nils Leiss also grabbed gold on the final night here, clinching the 200m free victory in a time of 1:48.64. He represented the only swimmer under the 1:50 threshold in the race.

Scottish swimmer Evelyn Davis was another winner on night three, capturing the women’s 200m free in a time of 2:02.73 while countrywoman Keanna MacInnes earned 2fly gold in a time of 2:11.28. MacInnes still holds the meet record for 17&U women with her time of 2:15.00 from the 2017 edition of the competition.