Miller, Manuel o Ledecky, ausentes notables para la 2ª temporada de la ISL

To all of our swim fans, I have an announcement: As a lot of you know, my wife, Ali, is pregnant and due in November. After months of discussion with her and my family, I’ve decided its best for me not to compete in this ISL season. I’m EXTREMELY bummed about this, but the timing just isn’t right for me right now. With the current state of the pandemic, safety is a concern, and although I’m very confident the ISL will provide a safe experience; I believe the smartest decision for me is to stay home with Ali. The thought of leaving Ali, even for just a few weeks, before the birth of my first son is something I’m not willing to do. I LOVE the ISL, I love what it stands for and what it's going to do for swimming. As a young swimmer, this is exactly what I DREAMED of. I hope everyone will continue to support my team and the League this Fall. Last season was an experience of a lifetime! I LOVE my team, and although I won’t be rocking the red in Budapest this season, I’ll be cheering for Team Trident loudly from home. Trident UP🔱🦈