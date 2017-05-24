Mid-July Briefings Set For 2024 Olympic Candidate Cities

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced today that they will hold executive board meetings and candidate city briefings from July 9th-12th in Switzerland.

On July 9th and 10th, the Executive Board of the IOC will meet at the Lausanne Palace Hotel in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Following these executive board meetings, the 2024 candidate cities, Paris, France and Los Angeles, California will have an opportunity to pitch their city and present proposals to both the entirety of the IOC and International Federations. Additionally, these candidate city briefings will allow both possible hosts to provide a response to the Evaluation Commission Report which was released earlier this month. On July 11th, closed briefings will take place at The SwissTech in Ecublens, Switzerland. On the 12th, both Los Angeles and Paris will have a room in The SwissTech where they will have two hours, from 11:00 am-1:00 pm to show their videos, present to the IOC and answer questions. At 2 pm, these rooms will open to the media.

This announcement comes in anticipation of September 13th, when the International Olympic Committee will makes its final decision on the host city for the 2024 Olympic Games. This host city election will take place in Lima, Peru.