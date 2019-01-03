Michigan State Picks Up Distance Freestyler Annette Dombkowski

Club Wolverine’s Annette Dombkowski will join the Michigan State Spartans later this year following her high school graduation. Dombkowski, a senior at Mercy Catholic High School not far from Detroit, will stay in-state and join the Spartans’ class of 2023.

TOP TIMES

200y free – 1:51.99

500y free – 4:55.80

1650y free – 16:53.76

200m free – 2:08.65

400m free – 4:24.28

Dombkowski’s yards bests come from the 2017 spring season, but this past summer she posted new lifetime bests in both the 200 free and 400 free in long course meters.

Dombkowski has finished in the top six in the 500 free at the last two Michigan D1 HS Champs, placing 4th in 2017 as a junior and 6th this past fall as a senior.

Michigan State just graduated their top distance freestyler, and with her best times, Dombkowski is faster than any returning Spartan this year in both the 500 free and the mile. Michigan State had no scorers in the distance free events at the 2018 Big Ten Championships, and Domkowski is less than ten seconds off of what placed 24th in the mile last year at the meet.

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Michigan state university! #gogreen 💚 pic.twitter.com/AUrNQM81G7 — Annette Dombkowski (@annette_isabel) October 11, 2018

