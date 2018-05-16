Michigan State Comes To $500 Million Settlement With Nassar Victims

Michigan State University has reached a $500 million settlement with victims of Larry Nassar, the former MSU doctor who admitted to sexually abusing women under the pretense of medical treatment.

The Nassar trial become a very public boiling point for the growing sex abuse scandal within organized sport. More that 150 women spoke at Nassar’s sentencing hearing, alleging that he had abused them while claiming to be providing medical treatment. Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison after pleading guilty to 10 counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct. At least one swimmer was among those to testify that Nassar had sexually abused them as children.

Now the New York Times reports that Michigan State has reached a half-a-billion dollar settlement with Nassar victims. Lawyers representing 332 Nassar victims negotiated the settlement with the school. Victims alleged that Michigan State covered up Nassar’s abuse and ignored reports of sexual misconduct.

The Michigan State settlement is only part of several more ongoing legal battles related to Nassar. Lawsuits against USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic Committee and others continue to move forward, per the Times report.