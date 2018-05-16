Maddy Olson Added To Minnesota Swim & Dive Staff

University of Minnesota swimming and diving head coach Kelly Kremer announced the hiring of Maddy Olson as Assistant Coach/Coordinator of Recruiting and Communication on Wednesday. Olson, a Minnesota grad, returns home after spending time with USA Swimming as a communications intern before becoming their social media producer for the USOC.

“We are so fortunate to add someone with the type and level of expertise Maddy possesses,” said Kremer. “Her background in swimming, her ability to serve in numerous professional roles, her passion for Minnesota and our swimming and diving teams make her an ideal addition to our staff.”

Prior to working with USA Swimming and the USOC, Olson worked with the University of Minnesota‘s Athletic Communications department as an intern and post-grad assistant, leading communication efforts for swimming and diving.

“It’s an honor to return to the University of Minnesota,” said Olson. “The sport of swimming has given me so much and I have great respect for the Gophers’ program, student-athletes and coaching staff. I look forward to helping build and support this team.”

Recently, Olson has produced web content for the USA Swimming National Team, and worked as a social media producer in promoting the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Games. A native of Champlin, Minnesota, Olson has a degree in Journalism.