EMU Sprinter Chris O’Shea Signs with West Virginia

Freshman sprinter Chris O’Shea has signed on to swim with West Virginia University in the fall. O’Shea swam a year at Eastern Michigan University, whose team was recently cut.

“Having my team cut at EMU, leaving my teammates, friends and Coach Linn is one of the most difficult things I have had to deal with but I am very excited to start a new chapter with the Mountaineers and Coach Riggs. They are giving me a new home and I think I will be a good addition to their sprint team. I can’t wait to see how far I go with them. Let’s go Mountaineers!”

The two-time NISCA All-American attended Rocky Point High School in New York where he was the 2017 NYSPHSAA Boys’ 100 fly state champion (48.76), winning the event with a 1.5-second margin. He was runner-up in the 100 back (49.26), an event in which he is the Suffolk County record-holder.

Swimming with Three Village Swim Club under coach Mark Anderson, O’Shea qualified for and swam at 2016 Winter Nationals and the 2017 U.S. Open in the 100 back and 100 fly. He holds team records in the 100 and 200 backstrokes.

O’Shea had an excellent freshman season under head coach Peter Linn at EMU. He made the All-MAC Second Team at the 2018 MAC Championships in February and broke the freshman record in the 100 fly. He was fourth in the 50 free (20.28) and 100 fly (48.10) and won the B final of the 200 back with the fifth-fastest time in the meet (1:46.44).

Top times:

50 free – 20.28

100 fly – 48.10

200 back – 1:46.44

100 back – 49.26

