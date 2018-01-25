One Swimmer Among Larry Nassar Victims To Testify

Among the more than 160 women who testified in court accusing sports doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse was at least one swimmer, according to media reports.

Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison yesterday after a sentencing hearing in which the judge allowed all of the women accusing Nassar of sexual abuse to address him directly. Media reports continue to detail all of the more than 160 testimonies, and today multiple outlets report that at least one swimmer is included among the alleged victims.

Per WILX.com, Marie Anderson testified on Friday, January 19th. Anderson was a youth swimmer who was treated by Nassar at the age of 15, when Nassar was with Michigan State University Sports Medicine. Anderson says she was having issues with her lower back, and that Nassar told her she needed “pelvic adjustments.”

WLIX reports that Anderson was “visibly angry when speaking to Nassar.” A New York Times recapping of the testimony quotes Anderson as saying her parents were in the room when she was assaulted. An eventual alumnus of Michigan State, Anderson had harsh words for her alma mater for allowing the abuse to happen as well:

“As an alumni of Michigan State University, I am disgusted to my core that this man was able to harm so many under their responsibility,” she said, according to The Lansing State Journal. “The pride I had in my alma mater is tarnished and diminishing as this continues to progress.”

The WILX report includes a powerful story of when Anderson heard about other abuse allegations coming out against Nassar: