One Swimmer Among Larry Nassar Victims To Testify

Among the more than 160 women who testified in court accusing sports doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse was at least one swimmer, according to media reports.
Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison yesterday after a sentencing hearing in which the judge allowed all of the women accusing Nassar of sexual abuse to address him directly. Media reports continue to detail all of the more than 160 testimonies, and today multiple outlets report that at least one swimmer is included among the alleged victims.
Per WILX.com, Marie Anderson testified on Friday, January 19th. Anderson was a youth swimmer who was treated by Nassar at the age of 15, when Nassar was with Michigan State University Sports Medicine. Anderson says she was having issues with her lower back, and that Nassar told her she needed “pelvic adjustments.”
WLIX reports that Anderson was “visibly angry when speaking to Nassar.” A New York Times recapping of the testimony quotes Anderson as saying her parents were in the room when she was assaulted. An eventual alumnus of Michigan State, Anderson had harsh words for her alma mater for allowing the abuse to happen as well:
“As an alumni of Michigan State University, I am disgusted to my core that this man was able to harm so many under their responsibility,” she said, according to The Lansing State Journal. “The pride I had in my alma mater is tarnished and diminishing as this continues to progress.”
The WILX report includes a powerful story of when Anderson heard about other abuse allegations coming out against Nassar:
“She recalled a time when the reports were first coming out. She was sitting at McAlister’s Deli in Lansing and women at a table close to her were talking about “their friend, Larry.” She remembers them discussing how “girls were making up these lies just for attention.” They didn’t know that she was abused by Nassar. She says, “little did they know that one of those girls, who I promise you, would have been very happy with no attention at all was sitting next to them with tears falling down onto her plate.”
It’s still disheartening how many people side with the abusers in cases like this. I had a close family friend tell me how some of Bill Cosby’s victims were only coming forward for money or fame and my head very nearly spun off my head.
We’ll never know the actual number, but the total number of victims could very well be in the thousands and I wouldn’t be that surprised.