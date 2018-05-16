New Aquatic Center Possibly In The Works For Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) is reportedly coming close to making a new aquatic center happen after years of community lobbying.

Per Cayman media, Pool Committee President Steven Broadbelt stated, “CIASA has been working on a 50-meter pool project for many many years, since the early 2000’s. Now CIASA has felt the time is right to give it a third lucky try, a final push to get the job done.”

The proposed aquatic center would be position on a 4-acre piece of land and be built as a 10-lane, 50m pool surrounded by a 3000 seat grandstand. An additional 25m shallow depth pool would also be a part of the estimated $6 million construction. Funding wise, the project would be spit 50-50 between private and public funding.

An existing facility, the Lions Pool, would be demolished and converted into parking spots as part of the endeavor. But, the club agrees that the new facility’s benefits are worth it. Lions Club member Steve Surrey said, “It’s a huge thing for the Lions Club. We built this thing and it’s been outgrown. Our aim is to give swimming to all the kids on the island. The competitive swimmers on the island have gone as far as they can go. The Lions Club is fully supportive of this development and hope it goes ahead. Around the region, they all have 50-meter pools. We see ourselves at a disadvantage for these international meets and locally.” (Cayman 27)

Although the Sports Ministry reiterates that no final decision has been made, Broadbelt wants to see the project begin by the end of 2018.

As a nation, Cayman finished 7th at the 2018 CARIFTA Aquatic Championships earlier this year and recently sent 4 swimmers to compete at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.