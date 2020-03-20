Michael Phelps Joins Fundraising Efforts For COVID-19 Relief

Swimming legend Michael Phelps has taken to Instagram to announce that he will be contributing to the ‘Athlete’s For COVID-19 Relief Fund’. All funds raised by this initiative are going directly to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s (CDP) COVID-19 Response Fund with the goal of supporting “preparedness, containment, response and recovery activities for those affected and for the responders.”

Phelps will be donating a “game worn” suit, cap, and goggles to the cause. Those interested can donate at www.athletesrelief.org for a chance to win the gear. The 5-time Olympian is most decorated Olympian of all time, with 23 Olympic golds, 3 silvers and 2 bronzes.

Phelps has long been involved in a number of charitable efforts, having launched his very own Michael Phelps Foundation back in 2008 following his third Olympic performance. The nonprofit is dedicated to “promoting water safety, healthy living and the pursuit of dreams.” Among his other campaign’s Phelps has long been an outspoken advocate of protecting and preserving athlete’s mental health. As recently as 2020, he discussed candidly the matter of the USOPC’s handling of sexual assault and mental health treatments.

Phelps’ announcement follows fellow US Olympian Nathan Adrian‘s post in which he also announced his contribution to the cause. Both Phelps and Adrian have also invited other athletes to contribute any goods of value to the cause. On Adrian’s post so far, Olympians Tom Shields (signed cap), Ryan Murphy (signed suit), Natalie Coughlin (signed book and racing suit) and Elizabeth Beisel (signed copy of her book and USA cap), among others have teamed up to contribute. To see a full list of the contributions on Adrian’s post, check out the full article here.