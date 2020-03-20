Swimming From Home: IU Senior Cassie Jernberg on NCAA Situation

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

Cassie Jernberg is a senior at Indiana who, like many, saw her season cut short. She was in a unique position where she had not come all the way down for conference and was targeting NCAAs as her primary meet of the season, but was planning on ending her career after that meet (and NOT planning on training for & competing at the 2020 Olympic Trials). So losing that final NCAAs was certainly a blow.

However, Jernberg shares that even though not having her final meet was sad, this past season was the best of her career, and nothing can take that away from her.