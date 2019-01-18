Yoga for Swimmers: Developing Your Strength with Yoga

For a swimmer developing strength is important to increase the ability to generate force, support technical development and reduce the risk of injury.

To move through the water effectively a swimmer needs to have strength in different areas of the body as well as a strong connection throughout. That synergy is what ensures that your strength is being used as efficiently as possible.

The importance of this connection is one of the reasons that yoga is an extremely effective method for swimmers to develop strength. The awareness that a yoga practice requires not only helps condition targeted areas of the body, but also creates a stronger connection throughout.

These five yoga poses will not only develop your strength in specific areas, but create a stronger connection throughout the body.

Down Dog Twist

Areas targeted: Back, shoulders and core

Down Dog

Start in table top (on hands and knees)

Walk your knees back a few inches

Externally rotate your shoulders (keeping your fingers pointed forward turn your elbow creases away from you and twirl your triceps towards one another)

On an exhale press the ground away from you and your hips up and back in a diagonal direction

Come into an inverted ‘V’ position as you bring your legs towards straight

Make the priority the length in your spine rather than how straight you can get your legs

Down Dog Twist

From down dog

Feel strongly into the right hand, pressing the ground away and stabilizing your shoulder

On an inhale reach the left hand towards the outside of the right shin or ankle

As you bring the hand over look underneath the right armpit

Continue to press the ground away strongly staying connected through the shoulder, core and spine

Dolphin Glide

Areas targeted: Shoulders, back and core

Forearm Plank

Start in table top (on hands and knees)

Place forearms on the ground with your elbows directly under your shoulders and your palms flat on the ground

Walk your knees back a few inches

On an inhale extend the legs bringing the knees off of the ground

Ensure that your shoulders are over your elbows and then press the ground away feeling the shoulder blades come away from the spine

Have the seat in line with the rest of the spine and engage the glutes to create a strong body line.

Dolphin

From a forearm plank

On an inhale put a slight bend in your knees

On an exhale press into your forearms and pressing the ground away directing your hips up and back into an inverted ‘V’ position

Feel active length in your spine from your tailbone to the crown of the head keeping the neck in line with the rest of the spine

Chaturanga

Areas targeted: Shoulders, triceps and core

Start in a high pushup/plank position

Keeping the shoulders away from the ears shift forward just slightly

On an exhale keeping your elbows tucked in towards your ribs slowly lower yourself down towards the ground

Hover a few inches off the ground

Keep your spine long and core strong

Hollow Rock

Areas target: Core

Start by lying flat on your back with your arms extended overhead

Keeping your legs together extend them in the opposite direction of your arms and point your toes

Your arms can be in streamline or shoulder width

On an exhale press your low back flat down into the ground

On the next inhale start to rock the body with as little movement in the hips and shoulders as possible

High Lunge

Areas targeted: Legs and core

Start in a runner’s lunge

Have your front foot pointed straight forward feeling strongly into the four corners of the feet

Have your knee directly in line with your ankle ensuring that you can see your toes in front of your knee

Ensure you are on the ball of your back foot and pressing through the heel

Square your hips feeling as if your front hip is moving back and your back hip is moving forward

On an inhale with a strong core and long spine come up with the upper extending the arms overhead

Ensure your torso is directly over your hips

