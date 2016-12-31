Michael Phelps #2 On Short List Of Most Marketable U.S. Athletes

Global data company Nielsen released its annual ‘Most Marketable Celebrities’ list in the U.S. and legendary American swimmer Michael Phelps is among the top-ranked athletes across all sports. Sitting only second behind NFL’s Peyton Manning for all athletes on the list, Phelps ranks 76th out of the 3800 celebrities overall, beating gymnastics standout and AP Female Athlete of the Year, Simone Biles.

Based on such marketability measures as awareness, likeability, trendsetter status and social media savvy, Nielsen calculates a proprietary ‘N-Score’, which the company says ‘quantifies a celebrity’s marketability.’ The measurement serves as an indicator of how fans’ behaviors will react to the celebrity’s personality and appearance.

Phelps scored an 81 on ‘Awareness’ and ‘73’ on Nielsen’s Likeability scale, whereas Manning, for instance, edged out an 83 in Awareness. One’s ‘N-Score has the capability to calculate a particular personalities’ fan affinity to thousands of brands, behaviors and programs,’ according to the company.

For Phelps, his larger endorsement deals include his own MP brand, Omega and Under Armour, the latter of which produced a viral mini-feature advertisement that garnered over 11.5 million views on YouTube. The piece entitled ‘Rule Yourself’ earned ‘Ad of the Year’ honors from AdWeek. Phelps and his famous #PhelpsFace have most recently appeared in a live-action trailer for Modern Warfare, as well as pitching Intel technology.