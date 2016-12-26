Simone Biles Wins AP Female Athlete of the Year Over Ledecky

A battle of young Olympic stars came down to just 11 votes, with gymnast Simone Biles eking out the Associated Press’s Athlete of the Year award over Katie Ledecky.

Biles won four gold medals in Rio, tying the record for American female gymnasts at a single Olympics. She’s also the most decorated gymnast in American history after winning 4 golds and a bronze in Rio. At 19, Biles was the face of the gold medal-winning American gymnastics team and one of the overall faces of American Olympic coverage.

Ledecky, also 19, was one of the other key pieces in 2016 Olympic coverage. Her 4 golds and a silver medal included an incredibly rare sweep of the 200, 400 and 800 freestyles in Olympic competition. Ledecky also helped the dominant American 4×200 free relay take gold, and showed off her impressive range with a key split on the 4×100 free relay that took silver.

In some ways, Ledecky was hurt by the overall popularity of her sport. As dominant as Ledecky was on the women’s side, she had to compete with Michael Phelps‘ farewell tour, Katinka Hosszu‘s Olympic breakthrough, Ryan Lochte‘s in- and out-of-pool charisma as well as world records from Adam Peaty, Sarah Sjostrom, the Australian 4×100 free relay and Ryan Murphy just to get coverage within her own sport. Biles was the face of a 5-person American gymnastics team that became media darlings, and as such, was launched a bit higher into the public eye during Rio.

Biles earned 31 of 59 total votes for the award, with Ledecky taking 20. The other votes went to tennis player Serena Williams (4) and basketball player Breanna Stewart (4).

The AP will announce the Male Athlete of the Year tomorrow.

Markster

Can someone who is familiar with gymnastics tell me how well Simone Biles’ accomplishment’s this year compare to Ledecky’s? Ledecky is so dominant it’s hard to imagine any other female athletes can be compared.

1 hour 5 minutes ago
G.I.N.A
Ledecky only does freestyle , few can recognise her outside of the pool , she has no outstanding family dynamics , she is well educated in good schools , dutiful , scholastic , comes from white privileged DC environs . Simone is a dynamo who has overcome obstacles to push herself to the top in a very skill specific sport , is not white , is adhd , was in foster care , drug& alcohol afflicted bilogical mother , no apparent biological father . Simone was home schooled yet got into UCLA . Her ( grand) parents built a magnificent gym in Texas & girls are streaming in . Both won 4 golds & a minor medal but Simone medalled… Read more »
1 second ago
Fish

Biles is pretty much considered the GOAT of gymnastics. Can’t really argue her winning it.

1 minute 44 seconds ago
Hawaii Kai
It’s impossible to make a direct comparison, since gymnastics is a judged sport. However, a possible (but certainly flawed) analogy to swimming, using Olympic events, is as follows: – Team gold 4×200 freestyle relay (or, more like a 3×200 IM relay swum by five team members) – Individual all-around gold 200 IM – Floor exercise gold 100 free – Vault gold 100 back (floor and vault are both power events even though they are completely different, and free and back are both long-axis strokes) – Balance beam bronze 100 fly (there are some similar moves between floor and beam, and the fly/free combo is common in swimmers) – Uneven bars no medal 3rd place at Olympic Trials in 100 breast… Read more »
5 minutes 31 seconds ago
SUNY Cal

Nice!

1 hour 9 minutes ago
