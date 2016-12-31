Natalie Coughlin Wins The NFL Celebrity Fantasy Football League

Three-time Olympian and Olympic gold medalist Natalie Coughlin won the NFL Celebrity Gold Fantasy Football league after only narrowly making it into the playoffs with her dicey 5-8 record. This championship comes as Coughlin’s first win of the 2016 season outside of the pool, though we are yet to receive confirmation as to whether Coughlin will take a trophy or a blinged-out ring to honor her victory.

Congrats to @NatalieCoughlin for winning the NFL Celebrity Gold League … after making the playoffs at 5-8! Got hot at the right time! — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) December 27, 2016

TheREALCoachCoughlin’s victory is due not only to her strategy and NFL acumen, but to the players on her team as well. Coughlin’s quarterback, Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts, racked up 28 points in his team’s game against the Oakland Raiders in week 16 of the NFL season. Travis Kelce, tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs, had a great showing in the Sunday Night (Christmas Day) game against the Denver Broncos, putting Coughlin over the edge with his monstrous 33 point game (which, coincidentally, is how many points the Chiefs scored in the game). Jay Ajayi (Miami Dolphins), Cameron Meredith (Cleveland Browns), Mark Ingram (New Orleans Saints), and Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) all had great weeks as well, combining to score Coughlin another 107 points.

Taking the “silver” and “bronze” to TheREALCoachCoughlin in the Celebrity League were the teams Bolognese Boys and Dak to the Future, respectively.