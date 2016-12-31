Danish Swimming Federation Releases Standards for ’17 Worlds and Euros

Denmark has released its selection criteria for two of the biggest meets next year– the 2017 World Championships and the 2017 European SC Championships. Worlds will be held in Budapest, Hungary in July, while Euros will be a home meet for the Danish swimmers– they’ll be held in Copenhagen next December. Olympic champion Pernille Blume will lead the charge for the Danes in the post-Olympic year.

WORLDS SELECTION CRITERIA

Selection meets

2017 Danish Open (April 1-5)

2017 Stockholm Open (April 8-11)

NOTE: to be eligible for qualification at the Stockholm Open, a swimmer has to have competed in the same event at the Danish Open first

Selection process

Priority 1: Swimmers equaling or bettering 2017 Worlds standards (seen below) in Olympic events (2 per event)

Priority 2: Top four in both the 100m and 200m free will be selected for free relays, as long as their aggregate times minus 1.5 seconds betters the relay standard (seen below). The top 100m swimmer in each stroke will be selected for the medley relay with the same formula for qualification in place.

Priority 3: Swimmers equaling or bettering 2017 World standards in non-Olympic events may qualify if they have FINA ‘B’ Worlds cuts in their corresponding 100m stroke event. This goes for the 800m free for men and 1500m free for women.

Priority 4: The Danish Swimming Federation and High Performance Manager may select additional swimmers at their discretion after the selection meets have concluded.

Worlds Qualifying Standards

Full selection criteria, more information here.

EUROS SELECTION CRITERIA

Selection meet

2017 Danish SC Championships (November 9-12)

Selection process

Priority 1: Top two swimmers per Olympic event that equal or better the 2017 Euros standards (seen below).

Priority 2: Top two swimmers per non-Olympic event that equal or better the 2017 Euros standards (seen below).

Priority 3: The Danish Swimming Federation and High Performance Manager may select additional swimmers at their discretion after the selection meet has concluded.

Euros Qualifying Standards

Full selection criteria, more information here.