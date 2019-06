Michael Andrew Encabeza La Velocidad Con Los New York Breakers De La ISL

USA Swimming Announces 2020 Pro Swim Series Schedule Mission Viejo’s newly-renovated Marguerite Aquatic Center will join the hosting rotation for USA Swimming’s 2020 Pro Swim Series.

Faster Than Dressel: 16-Year-Old Michael Pickett Nails 22.34 50 Free PB 16-year-old Michael Pickett just blasted a mark of 22.34 in the men’s 50m freestyle for silver, taking over the top time in the world for 18&U this year.

Lynn’s Catalina Berraud-Galea Headlines Division II Academic All-America List Lynn University’s Catalina Berraud-Galea was tabbed as the Google Cloud Academic All-America Team Member of the Year for the at-large Division II women.

Iowa to Spend $5-6 Million on Pool Repairs This Summer The repairs will be focused on the air handling units in the facility.