Men’s 4×200 Free Relay Finals Lineups: No Chalmers On Australian Team

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The men’s 4×200 free relay lineups have been released, and many notable decisions have been made by the nations participating.

The Australians, who qualified for the finals of this relay by just 0.2 seconds, are bringing back three out of their four prelims members, swapping out Brendon Smith for Elijah Winnington as the leadoff. They will not be putting Kyle Chalmers, a member of their bronze medal-winning Olympic relay last year, on the finals team. Chalmers previously swam in the heats of the 100 fly today, finishing 22nd, which means he didn’t qualify for semifinals and wouldn’t have any conflicting night events.

Coming in as the top seed by 2.59 seconds, the United States have opted to put their fastest two swimmers in Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith on leadoff and anchor respectively, while putting Carson Foster and Trenton Julian in between them. The Americans look to be the heavy favorites to win this relay.

Great Britain have taken out Matt Richards and put in James Guy, having Guy leading off and Tom Dean anchoring. This is an unusual position for both swimmers, as Dean led off Britain’s Olympic relay, and Guy almost never leads off in these relays and usually swims third or anchors.

The French swapped in Leon Marchand for Enzo Tesic on their finals relay. Although Marchand has been having a stellar meet, winning two individual golds and a silver, this will be his relay debut, and his first time swimming a long course 200 free this season.

Full Lineups:

  1. France (Pothain, Marchand, Fuchs, Salvan)
  2. China (Hong, Zhang, Chen, Pan)
  3. Hungary (Marton, Nemeth, Hollo, Milak)
  4. United States (Kibler, Foster, Julian, Smith)
  5. Brazil (Scheffer, Assuncao, Setin Sartori, Correia)
  6. South Korea (Hwang, Kim, Lee Y., Lee H.)
  7. Great Britain (Guy, Whittle, Litchfield, Dean)
  8. Australia (Winnington, Incerti, Short, Horton)

thezwimmer
7 minutes ago

Kibler 1:45.05
Foster 1:44.78
Julian 1:45.51
Smith 1:44.47

USA gold 6:59.81

3
-3
Reply
Robert Gibbs
Editor
Reply to  thezwimmer
3 minutes ago

I’d love to see Kibler get under 1:45 on the leadoff. He was so close in the individual event.

2
0
Reply
Noah
10 minutes ago

Kibler should’ve been anchor and Kieran the leadoff. Kieran led-off last year in a PB and Kibler was way faster in the individual.

3
0
Reply
Mike
Reply to  Noah
7 minutes ago

Perhaps they are giving him a chance to go 1:44 since he was very close in the final of the 200

2
0
Reply
Cate
Reply to  Noah
1 second ago

Last year

0
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
16 minutes ago

CHALMERS SCURRED

4
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
16 minutes ago

Ah I wanted a Milak leadoff. Could be special.

3
-1
Reply
NathenDrake
Reply to  Steve Nolan
26 seconds ago

Not worth it for the hungarian relay

0
0
Reply
Togger
17 minutes ago

Not liking Guy on lead off. He needs his relay juices flowing being chased or chasing.

2
0
Reply
Horninco
24 minutes ago

1:44.9/144.9/1:45.7/1:44.9 for USA

3
-4
Reply
PNW
Reply to  Horninco
14 minutes ago

Have some fun and predict a 6:59

0
0
Reply
Horninco
Reply to  PNW
9 minutes ago

Carson foster may very well split 1:44.0-3 based on drops from trials but I wanted to stay reasonably subjective

1
0
Reply

