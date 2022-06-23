2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The men’s 4×200 free relay lineups have been released, and many notable decisions have been made by the nations participating.

The Australians, who qualified for the finals of this relay by just 0.2 seconds, are bringing back three out of their four prelims members, swapping out Brendon Smith for Elijah Winnington as the leadoff. They will not be putting Kyle Chalmers, a member of their bronze medal-winning Olympic relay last year, on the finals team. Chalmers previously swam in the heats of the 100 fly today, finishing 22nd, which means he didn’t qualify for semifinals and wouldn’t have any conflicting night events.

Coming in as the top seed by 2.59 seconds, the United States have opted to put their fastest two swimmers in Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith on leadoff and anchor respectively, while putting Carson Foster and Trenton Julian in between them. The Americans look to be the heavy favorites to win this relay.

Great Britain have taken out Matt Richards and put in James Guy, having Guy leading off and Tom Dean anchoring. This is an unusual position for both swimmers, as Dean led off Britain’s Olympic relay, and Guy almost never leads off in these relays and usually swims third or anchors.

The French swapped in Leon Marchand for Enzo Tesic on their finals relay. Although Marchand has been having a stellar meet, winning two individual golds and a silver, this will be his relay debut, and his first time swimming a long course 200 free this season.

Full Lineups: