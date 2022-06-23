Hungarian Zalan Sarkany Commits to ASU with NCAA Scoring Potential

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Zalan Sarkany, a distance freestyler from Hungary, has committed to join the Arizona State Sun Devils next season. Sarkany’s comment to SwimSwam indicates that he will be joining the Sun Devils for the spring semester next season.

Sarkany told SwimSwam, ““I am happy to announce that I have made a commitment to represent Arizona State University from the spring of 2023. I am excited to join this great program and continue to grow both as a swimmer and as a person, under the guidance of Bob Bowman and his staff. “

Sarkany’s SCM (SCY conversion) lifetime bests include:

200 free: 1:50.52 (1:39.56)

400 free: 3:51.81 (4:24.92)

800 free: 7:45.89 (8:52.44)

1500 free: 14:51.59 (14:46.17)

In the pool, Sarkany clearly gets better as the distance increases, and also competes in open water. He recently competed at the FINA Open Water Grand Finale in Abu Dhabi in December, finishing 32nd, three minutes behind winner Florian Wellbrock.

His pool lifetime bests came at the short course Hungarian National Championships, where he posted lifetime bests across the freestyle spectrum. His best finishes came in the 800 and 1500 free, where he snagged a pair of bronze medals.

Sarkany projects to make an immediate impact for the Sun Devils when he arrives on campus this winter. His converted lifetime best in the 1650 free would have finished third in the Pac 12 and qualified for the NCAA Championships this past season. At those Championships, his converted lifetime best would have finished 12th, earning him All American status for a Sun Devil squad that finished 6th in the team standings.

Sarkany will join fellow distance swimmer Jake Mason, sprinter Jonny Kulow, the extremely versatile Owen McDonald, IMer/Breaststroker Evan Nail, backstroker Matthew Duren and breaststroker/IMer Cale Martter in Arizona State’s class of 2027.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.