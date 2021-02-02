McKeown’s Coaching Staff Explains Methodology of 17-on, 4-off Training Cycles

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Chris Mooney (head coach of University of Sunshine Coast in Australia) and Dave McKean (head of physical performance at University of Sunshine Coast) to talk about their 21-day training cycles that we covered in our interview with 2020 Swimmer of the Year Kaylee McKeown. They each give their perspectives on why they wanted to try this method out and how it’s worked so far, McKean coming from a heavily scientific background and Mooney wanting to push the boundaries of innovation within coaching and the sport of swimming.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

