SSPC: Kaylee Mckeown Describes 21-Day Training Blocks with 17-on, 4-Off

We sat down with SwimSwam’s 2020 Female Swimmer of the Year, Kaylee McKeown. McKeown re-wrote half of the Australian backstroke record book last year, setting new national records in the 100 and 200 backstrokes long course and the 200 backstroke short course. That short course record of 1:58.94 was also the world’s fastest-ever swim in the event, breaking Katinka Hosszu’s 2014 world record of 1:59.23. At the 2020 Queensland Championships (LCM), McKeown threw down a 57.93 to become just the second person to ever dip under the 58-second mark after Regan Smith‘s 57.57 world record from last year. Being the second-fastest ever to an American means that the swim was good enough to set a new Australian, Oceanian, and Commonwealth record.

McKeown takes us through her 2020, as well as her training style since the end of 2018, which doesn’t go by weeks, but rather by 3-week periods. Within each 21-day cycle, Mckeown says she trains for 17 of those days in a row and then gets 4 days off.

Samesame
4 hours ago

17 on and 4 off , or 13 on and 4 off?

Swammer
Reply to  Samesame
3 hours ago

17 on 4 off

swimgeek
Reply to  Samesame
3 hours ago

21 days total for a cycle

Coleman Hodges
Author
Reply to  Samesame
1 hour ago

Yikes, I wrote this late last night after we captured the interview… my mistake!! thanks for the catch. 17 on, 4 off

leisurely1:29
1 hour ago

F O R T N I T E

swimgeek
16 minutes ago

I think the training cycle not based on a 7-day week is fascinating stuff. It probably works best for pros on a very specialized program. For high school and college swimmers, so much of the week is based around 5 days that involve classes and 2 days of a weekend that don’t have classes (but often have meets). If would be difficult to set up the schedule differently.

