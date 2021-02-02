Aussie Olympic Swimming National Camps Reboot After Year Off

Building on the Dolphins national team camp structure from 2019, members of the Australian Olympic swimming program will soon be entering National Event Camps (NEC) season for 2021.

Congregating for the first time in two years as a group, Australia’s best will convene across the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, Bond University and Palm Beach Aquatic Centre for a 10-day span of high-intensity training.

Freestyle specialists will take to the pool first (3-6 Feb), followed by a whole-team approach to the National Relay Project (7-9 Feb), and conclude with the stroke specialists (9-13 Feb).

National Team Head Coach, Rohan Taylor, said of the camps’ purpose, “These National Event Camps are the first opportunity in more than a year for our elite athletes, leading coaches and world-class performance support personnel to come together as a team,” Taylor said.

“With the challenges we had to overcome in 2020 and the months of separation between all of us, we decided to change the format this year and have all the camps in one location so we could reconnect, which is crucial leading into the Olympics.

“Bringing together the best of the best – including some of the country’s top sport scientists – will enable us to create a high-intensity training environment that will ultimately lift performance and unlock that one percent which will be vital for success in Tokyo.

“There’ll also be a big focus on the National Relay Project, with the aim to strengthen our relay teams.

“Relay medals are a key focus for our team and these camps provide a valuable opportunity to work closely with our sports science team to refine our skills.

“The camps are also a key activity in aligning our high performance programs to our strategic goals; building champions both in and out of the pool as well as winning when it matters most to inspire the nation.”

Below is a grid displaying the coaches and athletes involved in the 2021 Dolphins camps. Coaches include Chris Mooney, the SwimSwam Swammy Award winner last year for Oceanic Coach of the Year, as well as prior winner Dean Boxall. The former is the primary coach of backstroke ace Kaylee McKeown, while the latter has star Ariarne Titmus among those under his tutelage.

Kyle Chalmers‘ longtime leader Peter Bishop is set to head up the men’s 100m freestyle camp while the Campbell sisters’ coach Simon Cusack at the helm of the women’s edition.

In addition to these elite athletes who have competed multiple times across the international stage, rising stars to the tune of Lani Pallister, Sam Williamson, Elizabeth Dekkers, Thomas Hauck, Meg Harris and Mollie O’Callaghan.