McKendree Sophomore Fabio Dalu Erases NCAA D2 Record in 1000 Free with 8:54.10

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Birmingham CrossPlex / Birmingham, AL (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending champion: Queens (5x) – 2019 results
Day One
Men’s 1000 Yard Freestyle – Fastest Heat
- NCAA DII Record: 8:56.76 – Alex Kunert, Queens (NC) (2019)
- Meet Record: 8:57.06 – Mitch Snyder, Drury (2009)
Top 8:
- Fabio Dalu, McKendree – 8:54.10
- Ondrej Zach, Northern Michigan – 9:04.88
- Jonas Soerensen, Wingate – 9:08.13
- Matthew Daniel – St. Leo – 9:11.21
- Eric Hieber, Grand Valley – 9:11.69
- Christian Hedeen, UIndy – 9:11.86
- Vincent Jaworski – 9:13.33
- John Stewart, Delta State – 9:14.66
McKendree sophomore Fabio Dalu kicked off the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships with a new Division II and meet record in the 1000 free. It was his second national title in the 1000 free in as many years; he won last year with 8:59.50 (after having gone 8:58.36 earlier in the season), becoming McKendree’s first-ever national champion in the 1000.
This year, seeded with an 8:57.35 from the 2021 Great Lakes Valley Conference Championships, he dropped another 3.25 seconds from his previous PB to take down both the meet record of 8:57.06, which had been set by Mitch Snyder of Drury in 2009, and the overall NCAA Division II record of 8:56.76 that had belonged to Alex Kunert of Queens since 2019.
Dalu dominated the field from the outset. He jumped to a quick lead and continued to build with each turn. By the 500, he was about half a pool length ahead of the field. Dalu split 4:24.99/4:29.11, swimming in open water the whole way.
Below are his splits, compared to Kunert’s. Had they been swimming side-to-side, Kunert would have been about 3-4 seconds faster than Dalu over the first half of the race. Dalu would have caught up at around the 700 mark before leaving Kunert in his wake.
|Kunert, 2019 NCAA D2
|Dalu, 2021 NCAA D2
|50
|22.94
|24.39
|100
|48.43 (25.49)
|50.73 (26.34)
|150
|1:14.64 (26.21)
|1:17.50 (26.77)
|200
|1:41.16 (26.52)
|1:44.40 (26.90)
|250
|2:07.74 (26.58)
|2:11.08 (26.68)
|300
|2:34.19 (26.45)
|2:37.77 (26.69)
|350
|3:00.67 (26.48)
|3:04.57 (26.80)
|400
|3:27.57 (26.90)
|3:31.30 (26.73)
|450
|3:54.73 (27.16)
|3:58.14 (26.84)
|500
|4:22.26 (27.53)
|4:24.99 (26.85)
|550
|4:49.82 (27.56)
|4:51.79 (26.80)
|600
|5:17.39 (27.57)
|5:18.72 (26.93)
|650
|5:45.07 (27.68)
|5:45.82 (27.10)
|700
|6:12.85 (27.78)
|6:12.93 (27.11)
|750
|6:40.77 (27.92)
|6:39.97 (27.04)
|800
|7:08.59 (27.82)
|7:07.18 (27.21)
|850
|7:36.10 (27.51)
|7:34.31 (27.13)
|900
|8:03.68 (27.58)
|8:01.62 (27.31)
|950
|8:31.08 (27.40)
|8:28.50 (26.88)
|1000
|8:56.76 (25.68)
|8:54.10 (25.60)
Dalu now ranks among the top-10 for the season:
- 8:45.38 – David Johnston, University of Texas
- 8:48.04 – Will Gallant, Mission Viejo Nadadores
- 8:48.39 – Alex Zettle, Unattached
- 8:49.88 – Zach Yeadon, Unattached
- 8:49.95 – Jack Hoagland, Unattached
- 8:51.37 – Liam Custer, Sarasota Sharks
- 8:52.15 – Michael Brinegar, Unattached
- 8:53.73 – Jake Magahey, Unattached
- 8:54.10 – Fabio Dalu, McKendree
- 8:54.95 – Jake Foster, Unattached
