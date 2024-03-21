Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Maxine Parker, Julia Dennis Advance in 3-Way Swim-off for A-Final Spots in 50 Free

2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

THURSDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEETS

Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

  • NCAA Record: 20.57, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) — 2024
  • Meet Record: 20.79, Maggie MacNeil (LSU) — 2023
  • American Record: 20.57, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) — 2024
  • US Open Record: 20.57, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) — 2024
  • Pool Record: 21.15, Erika Brown (Tennessee) – 2019
  • 2023 Champion: 20.79, Maggie MacNeil (LSU) — 2023

Top 8:

  1. Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 20.41 *** New Everything Record***
  2. Katharine Berkoff (NC State) – 21.23
  3. Jasmine Nocentini (Virginia) – 21.29
  4. Christiana Regenauer (Louisville) – 21.37
  5. Gabi Albiero (Louisville) – 21.54
  6. Brady Kendall (Michigan) – 21.69
  7. Julia Dennis (Louisville)/ Maxine Parker (Virginia)/Grace Cooper (Texas) – 21.71

In the 50 yard freestyle prelims, in which we witnessed the fastest performance of all time when Gretchen Walsh went 20.41 to break every record in the world, we also had three swimmers tie for 7th place.

Julia Dennis of Louisville, Virginia’s Maxine Parker, and Grace Cooper of Texas lined up on the blocks a half hour after Walsh’s record to swim off for the last two spots in the A final. Dennis and Parker had both swum 21.71, tying for 3rd place in Walsh’s heat, while Cooper had touched 3rd with 21.71 behind NC State’s Katharine Berkoff and Michigan’s Brady Kendall two heats earlier.

Dennis was first to turn at the 25 wall in 10.40, followed by Cooper (10.51) and Parker (10.56). But Parker outpaced the two others on the way home, winning with 21.61. Dennis touched out Cooper, 21.83 to 21.86.

  1. Maxine Parker, Virginia – 10.56 / 11.05 = 21.61
  2. Julia Dennis, Louisville – 10.40 / 11.43 = 21.83
  3. Grace Cooper, Texas – 10.51 / 11:35 = 21.86

Parker will swim in lane 7, Dennis in 8, in tonight’s championship final. Cooper will be in lane 4 of the consolation final.

The evening session begins at 6:00 pm Eastern time.

 

James Beam
34 seconds ago

I’m digging the “New Everything” record moniker.

swimfan
7 minutes ago

wouldn’t parker be in lane 1?

HOO love
10 minutes ago

good work maxine

