Maurer Sweeps Distance Free Events As Stanford Wins 10 Events vs Cal; Lasco Sweeps IMs

Cal vs Stanford Triple Distance

  • November 3, 2023
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Berkeley, California
  • Results

The top two NCAA programs in California faced off this past week in an unscored dual meet as the Cal and Stanford men met in Berkeley. The meet was not a typical dual meet format as it featured all three IM events as well as the 50s of each stroke. In addition, the meet was unscored.

Highlighting the meet for Stanford was the freshmen duo of Henry McFadden and Rex Maurer. The two combined to *almost* sweep the freestyle events. McFadden won the 100 free in a 43.35 and the 200 free in a 1:35.10. Notably, his 100 free was 0.09 seconds ahead of Cal’s Jack Alexy and also marked a personal best for McFadden. He was first to the wall in the 200 free by over two and a half seconds.

Maurer swept the distance triple distance races of the 200, 500, and 1000 freestyles. Maurer won the 200 in a 1:38.44, the 500 in a 4:22.72, and the 1000 in a 9:02.75.

Also highlighting the meet for Stanford was junior Aaron Sequeira who swept the backstroke events.  Sequira won the 50 in a 22.34, the 100 in a 47.67, and the 200 in a 1:43.36. He was significantly faster this year at the meet than he was at the same meet a year ago.

Cal’s side of the meet was highlighted by three event wins from Destin Lasco, who swept the 100, 200, and 400 IMs. The defending NCAA Champion in the 200 backstroke also has the range into the IM events. Lasco was second at NCAAs this past year in the 200 IM, finishing behind NCAA record holder Leon Marchand. Here, Lasco won the 100 in a 51.13, the 200 in a 1:49.44, and the 400 in a 3:55.26. This was the second year in a row in which Lasco swept the IM events, although he was faster in all three a year ago.

Lasco also helped the 200 freestyle relay of Lasco, Alexy, Colby Hatton, and Liam Bell to a win in the 200 freestyle relay. Alexy had the fastest split with a 19.30. Cal also won the 200 medley relay to complete the relay sweep. That team of Gabriel Jett, Jacob Soderlund, Dare Rose, and Bjorn Seeliger swam to a final time of 1:26.90, just 0.02 seconds ahead of Stanford’s ‘A’ relay.

Soderlund, Rose, and Seeliger also picked up their own individual wins. Seeliger won the 50 free in a 19.62, Rose won the 200 fly in a 1:46.71, and Soderlund won both the 50 (25.00) and 100 breast (54.73). Seeliger’s 50 free was a season-best time and is #16 in the NCAA so far this season.

Other event winners:

