Matthew Klotz Nears Deaf World Record in 50 Back on Day 7 of Deaflympics

2022 SUMMER DEAFLYMPICS SWIMMING

May 2-9, 2022

Recreio da Juventude, Caxias du Sol, BRA

LCM (50m)

Results

DAY 7 RESULTS

American Matthew Klotz scared his own Deaf World Record in the men’s 50 backstroke on Day 7 of the 2022 Deaflympics. Klotz tore to victory in the final, throwing down an impressive 26.33. The swim comes in just 0,38 seconds off his World Record mark of 25.95, which he set in 2018. Germany’s Lars Kochmann earned Silver with a 26.76, while Vladyslav Kremliakov of Ukraine came in 3rd with a 27.19.

Fellow American Carli Cronk continues to rake in the Gold medals, this time claiming victory in the women’s 200 backstroke. Cronk swam a 2:22.04, getting her hand on the wall first by 9.59 seconds. Cronk was in a field of her own from the start, flipping at the first 50 2 seconds ahead of anyone else. It was a 1-2 punch for the USA, as Emily Massengale took 2nd in 2:31.63. Poland’s Klaudia Jarzewicz earned the Bronze medal with a 2:34.75.

Ukraine was also on top of their game on Sunday, taking the final two events of the session. Iryna Tereshchenko won the women’s 100 breast in 1:15.42. Tereshchenko posted the fastest split in the field on both 50s of the race, splitting 34.85 on the first 50 and 40.57 on the 2nd 50. Italy’s Gaia Maragno came in 2nd with a 1:16.79, while Poland’s Julia Chmielewska took 3rd in 1:16.90.

Ukraine then won the men’s 4×200 free relay in dominant fashion, swimming an 8:02.72 to touch the wall 6.52 seconds ahead of runner-up Poland. Vladyslav Adamovych, Artem Karnysh, Ivan Zinenko, and Maksym Dudnyk teamed up to get the job done. The U.S. earned Bronze with an 8:12.45.