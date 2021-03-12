Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Matt Fallon Swims 8:56 in 1000 Free, Moves to #31 All-Time in 17-18 Age Group

2021 GCSY 13 and Over States

  • March 11-14, 2021
  • Somerset Hills YMCA, Basking Ridge, NJ 
  • Short Course Yards
  • Results on Meet Mobile “GSCY 13over States”

Matt Fallon, the #8 ranked recruit in SwimSwam’s High School Class of 2021 dropped a massive personal best at the GCSY State Championship.

Fallon, a University of Pennsylvania commit who swims for the Greater Somerset County YMCA, threw down a time of 8:56.67 in the 1000 freestyle, chopping over 8 seconds off of his best time in the event. His time now ranks as the 10th fastest time in the country this season across all age-groups, beating out 1650 freestyle American Record Holder Bobby Finke

In addition, Fallon’s time ranks 31st all-time in the 17-18 age group. The 17-18 NAG record stands at a 8:45.38 set by Texas swimmer David Johnson earlier this season. 

Notably, the Ivy League is one of few Division 1 conferences to swim the 1000 freestyle at its championship. Fallon’s time from tonight would have won the event during the 2020 edition of the meet, coming in a half second under Cole Kuster’s winning time of 8:57.24. 

Other Highlights:

  • 17-year-old Catherine Meisner won the women’s 1000 freestyle by almost 10 seconds, finishing in a best time of 10:09.87. 
  • 13-year-old Kenneth Barnicle came in second place in the men’s 1000 behind Fallon, chopping almost a minute off of his best time to finish in 9:41.80. That’s the second-fastest time in the 1000 this season by a 13-year old, behind only Sam Marsteiner of the New Wave Swim Team, who has been 9:39.0.

