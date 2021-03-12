Daily Swim Coach Workout #370

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
15 minutes dry land
10 x 100 @2:00 [3rd lap backward freestyle]
2 minute explanation of next set
12×25 @ :30 alt. #1, #2 stroke Stroke Drill
8×25 @ :30 IM order (4th gear)
4×100 @ 1:30 IM (4th gear)
1×50 @ 2:00 REC
2 minute explanation of next set
1×200 @ 3:30 kick flutter kick variable speed by 100 (12×12, 18×18)
6×50 @ 1:10 Ascending kick cycle by 50s (non-free)
2 minute explanation of next set
1×200 @ 3:30 kick flutter kick variable speed by 50 (20×20, 16×16, 12×12, 8×8)
4×75 @ 1:40 kick non-free ascending kick cycle by 25s
4×25 @ :40 flutter kick (4th-5th gear)
1×50 @ 2:00 REC
2 minute explanation of next set
6×25 @ :25 free
6×25 @ :30 flutter kick
6×25 @ :35 swim
6×25 @ :40 underwater dolphin kick (3 on stomach, 3 on back)
5:00 REC swim
2 minute explanation of next set
1×600 @ 9:00 Pull with paddles, broken at 400 for :10 (400 DPS, 200 sub 2:05-2:15 by ability)
There are 6 gears. 1st is slowest pace, 6th is hardest and highest level sprint.
